The Rail: Lexington’s New Live Music Venue Set to Open in 2026

LEXINGTON, KY (CelebrityAccess) — The Rail, a brand-new purpose-built live entertainment venue, is preparing to make its debut in Lexington, with noted industry veteran and promoter John Peters, founder and CEO of MassConcerts, overseeing operations for the venue.

Developed by Daren Turner as the cornerstone of a 42-acre mixed-use project, The Rail will feature a flexible layout and scalable capacity, accommodating 1,200 to 2,000 fans.

The venue will host a wide range of touring acts and community events across country, hip-hop, metal, comedy, club nights, special events, and private functions.

The Rail’s partnership team includes John Peters (MassConcerts), Joe Craft (CEO, Alliance Resource Partners), Graham Brown (GBC Projects, previously TVG Hospitality), David Helmers (Railbird Festival, Distilled In KY), and Emily Cox (Creative Director, Pinnacle Nashville; Railbird Festival; Orion Amphitheater; Bonnaroo; Tyler Childers).

Amenities at The Rail include Golden Circle mezzanine seating, private VIP decks, and The Underbelly Bar, an exclusive area for premium-seat license holders and sponsors. A limited number of annual sponsorships and premium-seat programs will be released prior to opening.

“The Rail will be a world-class facility that shows the world that independent promoters and venue operators are bringing stages that attract national and international talent to smaller markets,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of the National Independent Venue Association. “MassConcerts proves that places like Lexington are where the future of live entertainment will be built — and their locally owned, independently operated, open room will be a national success story for the independent venue sector.”

“Bringing a purpose-built large-format club is something I’ve dreamed about for years,” said John Peters, founder and CEO of MassConcerts. “After decades of operating and promoting shows across the country, this is my first ground-up build — an opportunity to take everything I’ve learned about how a room should feel, sound, and flow, and design it from day one. The Rail continues to raise the bar set by independent venues: world-class production, real hospitality, and a community-first spirit.”

The Rail is scheduled to open in October 2026.