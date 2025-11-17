The Tedeschi Trucks Band Expand Beacon Theater Residency

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Tedeschi Trucks Band announced that, due to strong demand, they have added multiple new dates to their residency at New York City’s iconic Beacon Theatre.

Presented by Live Nation, the new shows are scheduled for March 18, 25, 27, and 28, bringing the total number of performances for the 12-piece ensemble to 10.

TTB Swamp Family Fan Club presales for the newly announced dates begin on November 19, with local presales starting the following day. The public onsale begins on November 21.

The band is fresh from performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where they helped induct rock legend Joe Cocker. As the finale of the awards gala, TTB’s set—featuring special guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Teddy Swims, Cyndi Lauper, Bryan Adams, Chris Robinson, and original Mad Dogs member Bobby Torres on percussion—was hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “the best musical performance of the night.”

Tedeschi Trucks Band Beacon Theatre Residency:

Tuesday, March 10 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Wednesday, March 11 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 13 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Saturday, March 14 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, March 18 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 20 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Saturday, March 21 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre – SOLD OUT

Wednesday, March 25 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 27 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Saturday, March 28 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre