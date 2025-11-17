TIDAL Introduces ‘Upload,’ ‘Spotlight,’ and a $100k Contest for Indie Artists

(Hypebot) — TIDAL’s new feature gives creators direct access to the platform, bypassing traditional distributor gatekeepers, and incentivizes artists with contests and editorial coverage.

TIDAL Launches “Upload” — Puts Original Audio Creation Directly on the Platform

Streaming service TIDAL has introduced a new feature called Upload, which lets creators and rights-holders place their own original audio tracks directly on the platform and share them with listeners. Upload enables users to upload tracks, share and play them via TIDAL’s app and web player, add a cover image, edit metadata (title, artist name, release year), and view listener and play-statistics.

This feature was also debuted with some pretty fun incentives, read on to explore those below!

With Upload, there are certain key limitations at the moment, and this feature is still in Beta, such as: each track may only be up to 5 GB, users can upload up to 200 tracks, and most importantly, tracks uploaded in this way do not generate streaming royalties (yet). But that said, the rollout is a significant one for independent creators and small artists alike.

This feature gives creators direct access to TIDAL’s platform — bypassing traditional distributor gatekeepers — provided they hold full ownership of the content, that it is original and free of samples or third-party copyrights, and meet the technical requirements (such as file size, format, and metadata accuracy). Another highlight of this feature is that uploaded tracks can be shared publicly to non-TIDAL subscribers, which makes it possible to share demos, secret tracks, mixtapes, or exclusive content with fans, labels, and collaborators.

How do I upload a track?

Tap the Upload icon (⬆)

Tap the Add icon (+)

Select the file you want to upload. By default, uploaded tracks are set to Show on your profile , which makes them visible on your profile and searchable by others.

, which makes them visible on your profile and searchable by others. If you want to keep a track private, toggle off Share on profile before uploading.

Spotlight

A second new feature rolled out by TIDAL in recent days is their Spotlight program. TIDAL Spotlight is an opportunity for artists who use Upload to be considered for promotion by the Editorial team. If you share a track publicly and it’s selected by the Editorial team for a playlist or in-app feature, you’ll be eligible to receive a $100 award per day for each placement, not to mention the fan-growth potential that comes along with being visible and playable to a global audience.

All original, uploaded tracks that are made public using Upload, and meet the guidelines in the Spotlight Program Terms, are eligible for review by TIDAL’s Editorial team. Tracks are chosen for Spotlight based on quality and fit for their curated playlists and placements.

Headliners Contest: Nov. 13-Dec. 31

Now here’s where things get fun. Upload Headliners is a new contest that celebrates independent artists who upload standout original music directly to TIDAL.

From November 13 through December 31, ten (10) artists who upload an original track stand a chance to win $100,000 each to fund their next creative chapter.

This is only open to US-based artists using TIDAL Upload who are at least 18 years old. Void where prohibited. The judging criteria include the quality of the submission and its suitability for a TIDAL playlist or editorial placement opportunity. Please see the Official Rules for details.

Winners must have a linked Cash App account to receive an award. To link your Cash App account to your TIDAL account, just go into the TIDAL app, and tap Settings › Connect › Cash App to link your valid US-based Cash App account.

Note: If you uploaded a track before November 13, just fill out this form to have that existing upload entered into the contest. There’s no need to upload the same track again. Just make sure your previously uploaded track is set to public.

Wrapping it all up

TIDAL already markets itself as an “artist-first, fan-centered” service with a focus on high-fidelity audio. With the launch of its Upload feature and various incentives, the platform is extending its offering to independent creators who may want direct access without relying entirely on distributors.

Of course, the lack of royalty earnings means this tool is less about monetized releases and more about control, exposure, and creative flexibility.