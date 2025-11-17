Universal Attractions Agency Launches Corporate Events Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) has launched its new Corporate Events Department, a dedicated division created in response to rising demand from brands and organizations seeking to book top-tier talent for corporate functions, private events, and branded experiences. UAA partner Adam Zagor, based in the New York office, will lead the department and manage its key relationships.

The agency has a long track record of working with companies, brands, and private clients to secure major artists, including Flo Rida, TLC, The I Love the 90’s Tour, Vanilla Ice, Rick Ross, MC Hammer, Doug E. Fresh, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, among many others. With the official launch of this division, Adam will guide a more streamlined strategy that strengthens UAA’s position in the experiential entertainment space.

“For years, Universal has worked closely with companies and organizations to bring live entertainment to their events,” said UAA general manager Nick Martucci. “By formalizing this department, we’re committing additional resources and focus to deliver not only talent, but the kind of lifestyle-driven, experiential moments today’s brands and audiences are looking for.”

Martucci added, “With this launch, we’re taking a natural next step. Adam’s leadership and experience in both artist relations and corporate partnerships make him the ideal person to guide this new chapter of growth for the agency. For 17 years now, Adam has been one of the most trusted voices here at Universal. Adam has our full support, and we are looking forward to future success.”

Zagor graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Music & Art and Performing Arts before earning his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Music Performance at New York University. After several years as a freelance musician, performing everywhere from Carnegie Hall to international festivals, he joined UAA in 2009.

He soon discovered his passion for the business side of music — coordinating concerts, events, and tours. In 2017, he became the first agent promoted to partner by UAA leadership, Jeff Epstein and Jeff Allen. In 2025, he earned a nomination for IEBA’s Boutique Booking Agency, Agent of the Year. His current roster includes K. Michelle, Marsha Ambrosius, Floetry, Mary Mary, Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell, Fred Hammond, Raheem DeVaughn, MC Lyte, Jeffrey Osborne, and David Benoit.

Celebrating 80 years in the music business, UAA was founded in 1945 by Ben Bart and is headquartered in New York City. The agency is known for launching the career of James Brown and representing him for more than four decades, establishing its legacy as a significant force in entertainment.

Today, UAA represents over 250 artists, books performances worldwide, and continues its leadership under Epstein and Allen. Its focus on personalized attention and professionalism has helped the agency remain a trusted partner in an industry that evolves year after year.