APPLAUS Awards Honor 88 Small And Medium-Sized German Music Venues, Distribute €1.7M in Prizes

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — The twelfth APPLAUS Awards, recognizing achievements in Germany’s small and mid-sized live music sector, took place at Munich’s Muffathalle and honored 88 venues and event series for 2025.

Administered by Initiative Musik since 2013, the awards distributed roughly €1.7 million in prize money to clubs and promoters nationwide.

Winners for 2025 included VillaWuller (Trier), named Best Small Venue; Berlin’s SO36, which received the Inclusion Award; and Dresden’s Objekt Klein A, honored as Best Live Music Venue.

Additional prizes went to Mahagoni Kollektiv (Awareness), KFZ Marburg (Sustainability), and Dortmund’s Domizil, which was recognized for the Best Live Music Program in 2025.

Selected by an 18-member expert jury, the awards highlighted excellence across multiple categories.

The ceremony featured performances by Vandalisbin, Enji, and Cologne’s Grenzkontrolle, rounding out the two-hour program before guests moved to an afterparty and networking session at Ampere.

To date, more than 600 APPLAUS awards have been presented, distributing over €11 million in prize money since the program’s launch.