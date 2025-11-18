Coda Music Launches AI Detection Tools

(Hypebot) — Coda Music is a new streaming app offering a human-first platform, ensuring users can enjoy genuine music without AI interference.

These days, AI-generated songs are flooding streaming platforms. Just today, Deezer announced that over 50,000 AI-generated tracks are uploaded to the platform daily. Are users even listening to these tracks, or do they just soak up minuscule additive royalties away from actual human artists?

To try to find a future-proof middle ground, where human creativity is propped up but there’s embedded room for tech scalability and growth, Coda Music is positioning itself as a human-first alternative. The fan-powered music streaming and social platform announced today the rollout of new AI identification tools designed to clearly label synthetic artists, invite community oversight, and give listeners the option to block AI content entirely.

The update makes Coda one of the first music platforms to take a proactive and transparent approach to the growing AI dilemma. Every artist added to the service will now be reviewed for AI origins, with verified machine-made projects marked clearly as “AI ARTIST.” Fans who suspect unmarked content to be artificial can flag it for further investigation by Coda’s internal review team.

Most notably, users can now opt out of hearing AI music altogether. A new toggle in Coda’s settings allows listeners to exclude synthetic tracks from autoplay, radio, and curated playlists — effectively letting fans “turn off” AI entirely.

“This isn’t just a feature drop,” said Randy Fusee, Coda’s co-founder and CEO. “It’s a values statement. Fans deserve to know what they’re hearing, and artists deserve a platform that respects their voice.”

The move follows high-profile artist support for the platform, including Xiu Xiu, who recently pulled their music from Spotify and threw their weight behind Coda. The company’s stance contrasts sharply with dominant streaming services that have been criticized for algorithmic opacity, low artist payouts, and the proliferation of AI-generated catalogs.

For independent musicians, this carries some weight with regards to where Coda’s allegiance stands. Hint: It’s with us. Instead of competing for attention inside an algorithm-driven ecosystem where AI content can inflate supply and drive down visibility, artists on Coda enter a system that emphasizes human taste, discovery, and transparency.

By letting fans consciously choose whether to engage with AI-generated music, Coda also strives to preserve the value of authenticity and musicianship — qualities that independent creators often rely on to stand out. The company’s broader mission, centered on rebuilding a middle class in music, signals an attempt to move away from the winner-take-all dynamics of major streaming economies.

Coda also differs structurally from the big platforms: it combines on-demand streaming with social discovery, encouraging fan-powered curation instead of algorithmic recommendations. In doing so, it hopes to foster a culture where discovery once again feels personal — and where artists can thrive without chasing opaque algorithmic trends.

Coda Music is currently available in the U.S. and Canada, with expansion plans for Europe and Asia in 2026. The platform’s new AI identification tools are live now on both iOS and Android.