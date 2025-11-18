Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters And Bring Me The Horizon Lead The Lineup For Welcome To Rockville 2026

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (CelebrityAccess) — After the festival saw record-breaking attendance of more than 230,000 fans in 2025, Welcome To Rockville organizers announced the festival’s 2026 return with a lineup that includes Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, My Chemical Romance, and more.

Set for May 7-10, 2026, the festival will make its return to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida with more than 150 acts scheduled across five stages.

The roster of headliners announced for 2026 includes:

Thursday, May 7: Guns N’ Roses, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Staind

Friday, May 8: Foo Fighters, TURNSTILE, The Offspring, Parkway Drive

Saturday, May 9: Bring Me The Horizon, Breaking Benjamin, Motionless in White, Lamb of God

Sunday, May 10: My Chemical Romance, A Day To Remember, Rise Against, Yellowcard

The lineup also features scheduled performances from All Time Low, Motionless in White, Alice Cooper, Ice Nine Kills, Amon Amarth, Simple Plan, Lorna Shore, Coheed and Cambria, Slaughter To Prevail, Sleeping with Sirens, Hollywood Undead, Black Label Society, Highly Suspect, Dance Gavin Dance, Architects, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Poppy, The Warning, Behemoth, Dethklok, Zakk Sabbath, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Tom Morello, Underoath, Black Veil Brides, Mayday Parade, Sepultura, Suicidal Tendencies, Starset, Coal Chamber, Sevendust, Yelawolf, Badflower, Story of the Year, Plain White T’s, Avatar, In Flames, Switchfoot, The Home Team, State Champs, Gym Class Heroes, The Plot In You, Static-X, Hatebreed, We The Kings, Paleface Swiss, Kreator, Eagles of Death Metal, 3OH!3, Cradle of Filth, The Wonder Years, L.S. Dunes, Atreyu, DragonForce, Wind Rose, Carcass, Palaye Royale, Failure, Polaris, Memphis May Fire, Blessthefall, DevilDriver, From First To Last, Apocalyptica, Senses Fail, Four Year Strong, FUEL, Violent Vira, Dying Fetus, Breathe Carolina, Whitechapel, thrown, Bloodywood, Buckcherry, All That Remains, Anberlin, Magnolia Park, Cattle Decapitation, The Ready Set, Catch Your Breath, Crown The Empire, Chelsea Grin, Death Angel, Biffy Clyro, Drowning Pool, DOPE, Make Them Suffer, Thornhill, Demon Hunter, Saliva, Brand of Sacrifice, Fozzy, Holding Absence, Sick Puppies, 10 Years, Dead Poet Society, VOILÀ, Napalm Death, Spineshank, Thy Art Is Murder, Alpha Wolf, Deicide, The Paradox, Local H, Carnifex, Bodysnatcher, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Egypt Central, Winona Fighter, House of Protection, Fame On Fire, The Word Alive, Amira Elfeky, Suffocation, Nonpoint, The Ataris, Jiluka, Nekrogoblikon, Red, Ill Niño, Psychostick, Adelitas Way, Framing Hanley, Immolation, Archers, Galactic Empire, Signs of the Swarm, Primer 55, Disembodied Tyrant, Ashes Remain, Spiritworld, Distant, Infected Rain, Castle Rat, Not Enough Space, The Haunt, Wolves at the Gate, Snuffed On Sight, If Not For Me, Colorblind, Ladrones, Platinum Moon, Netherwalker, and Kill The Robot.

The event kicks off with the Welcome To Rockville celebration at the Wednesday night Welcome To Rockville Official Pre-Party at the festival site on May 6 with performances from Fuel, Local H, Adelitas Way and Ashes Remain.

“Fifteen years in, Rockville has grown into something bigger than I ever imagined,” says Danny Wimmer of DWP. “Last year’s record-breaking crowd raised the bar for what this festival could be, and this year’s lineup lives up to that energy. Bringing together Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, and so many others on the same bill is more than a booking decision — it’s what keeps this genre alive and moving forward. Rock only grows when every era and every sound has a place, and it’s important to me that all corners of this world are represented here. Being able to deliver a lineup like this in my home state is something I’m truly grateful for.”

All Welcome To Rockville passes—including Single-Day, 4-Day GA, VIP, and the exclusive Daytona Owners Club—are on sale now.