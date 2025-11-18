New Mega-Club FVTURE Bangkok Set to Open On December 30th

BANGKOK, Thailand (CelebrityAccess) — FVTURE Bangkok, a brand-new club poised to redefine Southeast Asia’s nightlife scene, will debut in Thailand on December 30th.

The 6,000-capacity venue features cutting-edge sound and visual technology, including Asia’s first L2 & L2D L-Acoustic audio system with more than 40 subwoofers, and an immersive 360° LED environment spanning 1,000 square meters of LED walls.

The club also offers modular stages, VIP lounges, and a year-round program of international acts and label showcases. FVTURE’s debut follows years of planning and development by founders Victor Wang, Michele Wang, and Music Director Pablo Vas.

FVTURE Bangkok will kick off its grand opening on December 30th with a performance by ARTBAT, the Ukrainian duo and UPPERGROUND label heads, who are recognized as one of Beatport’s top-selling acts.

They will be joined by Thai EDM pioneer Nakadia, who has represented her homeland on the global stage for more than two decades.