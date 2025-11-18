Primary Wave Strikes A Catalog Deal With The Family Of Jazz Icon Dave Brubeck

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music announced a partnership with Derry Music Company that includes the catalog, publishing copyrights, and recordings of the late jazz pianist, bandleader, and composer Dave Brubeck.

Through the partnership, Primary Wave will also participate in the licensing of Brubeck’s name, image, and likeness rights. The company will provide access to its marketing team and publishing infrastructure and will collaborate on new marketing, branding, digital, and synch opportunities, as well as film and television projects.

Regarded as one of the foremost pioneers of the West Coast Cool sound, Brubeck composed and recorded some of the most recognizable works in jazz, including “In Your Own Sweet Way,” “It’s a Raggy Waltz,” and the Grammy-nominated “Unsquare Dance,” “Autumn,” and “Blue Rondo a la Turk,” as well as the Paul Desmond–composed “Take Five,” recorded by the classic Dave Brubeck Quartet in 1959.

Brubeck received the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors, a National Medal of Arts, the BBC Jazz Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Library of Congress Living Legend Award. He is a member of the DownBeat Hall of Fame, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and won the DownBeat Readers Poll for Best Group in both 1964 and 2010. He was also nominated for eight Grammy Awards and received the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996.

In a joint statement, the Brubeck family said: “The Brubeck family enjoys a rare position in the musical world as we have inherited an exceptional legacy. Our father, Dave Brubeck, was a world figure known for his talent, originality, international diplomacy, and decency. We have trained, performed, and recorded with our remarkable father for over half a century and are committed to promoting his creativity in both jazz and classical music.”

“We are thrilled about our new partnership with Primary Wave, whose innovative and brilliant team will enable us to further extend the appreciation of our parents’ musical and humanitarian heritage,” the statement added.

“I’ve worked on dozens of acquisitions for Primary Wave in the 15 years I’ve been with the team, but this one is personal. Dave Brubeck and his classic Quartet were my first musical idols—three years before the Beatles!—and remain so still. It’s the honor of my career to help bring about this brilliant marriage of Dave’s musical genius with Primary Wave’s skill at preserving and expanding the legacies of iconic artists,” added Primary Wave’s John Luneau.