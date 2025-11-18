The Circuit Group Launches A Major Music Investment Fund

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Artist management venture The Circuit Group announced the launch of Circuit Capital, a new music investment fund aimed at making strategic investments in music assets and cultural IP.

Backed by Create Music Group, Circuit Capital launches with more than $500 million earmarked for investment in catalogs, record labels, publishers, and other music-driven ventures.

In addition, Circuit Capital will support future projects by artists under The Circuit Group’s management, including back catalog acquisitions and futures funding deals. The Circuit Group is composed of management companies AYITA and Seven20, whose combined rosters include FISHER, Chris Lake, deadmau5, Cloonee, Aluna, Ninajirachi, and many others.

“Our mission is to put culture at the center of everything we do,” said Harvey Tadman, President of Business Development and Co-Founder of The Circuit Group. “Too often, the people buying into music don’t understand the world it comes from. We’ve built our careers inside this culture. Circuit Capital is our way of ensuring that when artists decide to sell or scale, they can do it with people who speak the same language and share the same values. We couldn’t imagine a better partner than Create Music Group.”

“We’re excited to announce this unique partnership with Circuit,” said William Smith, CFO of Create Music Group. “We have been impressed by their relentless focus as managers on partnering with their clients to build assets with substantial, enduring value, as exemplified by the recent deadmau5 transaction. Moving forward, we’re pleased to back Circuit’s strategy of investing in the same music catalogs and businesses they’re helping to grow—putting their money where their mouths are—by providing them with this fund.”

According to The Circuit Group, the fund differs from traditional private equity competitors in its relationships with artists, entrepreneurs, and rights-holders, and was developed by industry insiders with a focus on the EDM world.

“Our partnership with The Circuit Group represents Create’s continued mission to build the leading technology, infrastructure, and capital platform for artists and entrepreneurs,” said Jonathan Strauss, Co-Founder and CEO of Create Music Group. “Circuit has evolved into one of the most respected and trusted management teams in the dance space, with a deep understanding of what artists need to grow, innovate, and create long-term value. Together with Circuit, we’re aligning resources, expertise, and vision to empower music entrepreneurs to build enduring, global businesses.”