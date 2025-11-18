The Strathmore Music Center Partners With True Tickets

NORTH BETHESDA, MD (CelebrityAccess) — Strathmore, a cultural and artistic institution in North Bethesda, has become the latest venue to partner with digital ticketing platform True Tickets.

The agreement covers the 2,000-seat Strathmore Music Center, providing patrons with digital ticket delivery and management, while giving Strathmore access to audience metrics and control over how tickets are shared and distributed.

“Strathmore is committed to delivering extraordinary experiences, and part of that is making the ticketing journey as seamless and trustworthy as possible,” said Alaina Sadick Goss, VP of Communications and Marketing at Strathmore. “True Tickets offers a forward-thinking solution that aligns with our values—enhancing patron access, reducing ticket fraud, and supporting a more connected relationship with every audience member.”

“Strathmore is a cornerstone of the D.C.-area arts ecosystem, and we’re proud to help them deliver on their mission of accessibility and excellence,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “This partnership gives them the tools to create a secure, flexible ticketing experience built around real audience relationships.”

The partnership will take effect for upcoming programming at Strathmore.