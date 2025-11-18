Troy Lawton’s Forge Ahead Touring Reveals New Logo, Updated Website

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Forge Ahead Touring, the independent music booking agency founded in 2019 by agent Troy Lawton, today announced a refreshed brand identity and updated website to mark six years in business.

The new look, highlighting a modernized anvil mark and a streamlined monochrome palette, highlights the agency’s forward momentum across touring, festival bookings, and strategic partnerships.

The rebrand follows a successful 2024–2025 cycle when Forge Ahead Touring’s artists landed high profile festival bookings, including Coachella, Governors Ball, Summerfest, Electric Forest, and ACL.

It also follows an expansion of the agency which included the addition of assistant Natalie Tebo and agent Jenna Becker, to support rising client demand and the agency’s data-driven approach to routing and ticket growth.

“We remain focused on delivering impactful live opportunities and building sustainable careers for artists while reinforcing our place among the next generation of independent agencies shaping the live music ecosystem. We’re doubling down on the fundamentals that move the needle for artists—strategic market selection, festival anchoring, and real-time analytics that translate to tickets,” Lawton added. “This brand update matches the discipline and ambition we bring to every tour and every artist we work with.”

Forge Ahead’s multi-genre roster includes indie, alternative and pop-adjacent talent such as The Strike, New Constellations, ford., Sammy Adams, Xana, Foxtide, Pity Party (Girls Club), among others.

The updated site was designed by Chamarra McCrorey.