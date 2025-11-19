Annie Mac Announces Her Debut Before Midnight London Residency

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — DJ and BBC radio host Annie Mac announced her first-ever residency at London’s Outernet in 2026.

The Before Midnight London residency, scheduled for the last Friday of every month from January through June 2026, will feature Annie performing extended DJ sets, one-off B2B sets, and special guest appearances.

As part of the new residency, Annie will encourage fans to be fully present with the introduction of a “no phones” policy.

With a career spanning two decades, Annie has hosted a weekly new music show on BBC Radio One and her weekly podcast Sidetracked, co-hosted with Nick Grimshaw.

On the live front, Annie has performed on some of the biggest stages at festivals and clubs around the world.

“The Before Midnight parties have been wildly varied, from big festival events to small sweat boxes, but to have the consistency of a London home feels like the apex of everything we have been trying to build. I want to create a community around Before Midnight. I want our audience to feel safe and celebrated in our club nights, no matter who they are, and to be able to dance freely. I hope that our no-phones policy will provide a richer, more meaningful, memorable experience on the dance floor. I know it changes everything from the perspective of the booth. I’m so looking forward to playing at these parties,” Mac said.