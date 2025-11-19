A&R Veteran Kenny “Tick” Salcido Launches Renaissance Entertainment Company

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry veteran Kenny “Tick” Salcido has announced the launch of Renaissance Entertainment Company, a creative services company that is focused on providing A&R services, Artist Development & Strategic Support to artists, managers, labels, publishers and related companies throughout the creative community.

“Renaissance was inspired by some of the early A&R deals I did in the business with Wiz Kalifa (through Rostrum Records) and Terrace Martin (through his former company Jakai Music Group). Beginning at the early stages of my career, I learned that empowering artists and working with executives as a partnership was truly key. At Renaissance, I am focused on building a company that represents a true revival of the core of A&R which is the lost art of record making. I look forward to applying my skill set to help clients achieve their goals, working together to obtain maximum success on all sides of their new chapter.” – Kenny “Tick” Salcido.

Salcido’s vision for Renaissance Entertainment Company is deeply rooted in his belief that true artist development is a collaborative process, one that thrives on authentic relationships and a commitment to fostering creativity. By bringing together his wealth of industry experience and his passion for nurturing talent, Salcido is poised to offer unparalleled support to artists and industry partners alike, ensuring that each project receives the individualized attention it deserves. This approach not only utilizes the legacy of his early successes, but also signals a new era where the art of record making and genuine advocacy for artists remain at the heart of the company’s mission.

With decades of experience in the entertainment industry and most recently holding the position of Senior Vice President/Head of A&R for Red Bull Records, Salcido was responsible for all A&R at the label including artist signings, launching new initiatives and helping to build a strong presence in the industry.

Looking over a roster that was built on culturally impactful artists including the platinum-certified band Beartooth, Grammy-nominated and platinum certified rapper Blxst, Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes), The Aces, James Vickery, Morgan, House Of Protection, Joony, etc. Salcido also initiated a number of label partnerships for a select group of artists while building a strong and effective A&R team to further drive the company’s success during his tenure for both the record and publishing divisions of the company.

Salcido began his career in his late teens working at the Beastie Boys’ imprint, Grand Royal Records, where he started as an intern before becoming College Radio Promotions Manager. At Grand Royal he was also an A&R coordinator, commissioning remixes for the multi-platinum trio and the label roster, while writing for the band’s critically acclaimed Grand Royal Magazine and a member of the Mike D production group The Latch Brothers. He later explored his passion for story telling as a music journalist, but returned to A&R, spending time at DreamWorks, Epic and Warner Records where he signed multi-platinum artist Wiz Khalifa and 3x GRAMMY-nominated artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Terrace Martin.

“Artist friendly means being fair, respectful, and professional. To be a champion of the arts and artists is a lifestyle where you must advocate for a vision and do everything you can to make that vision become reality. My love for the craft has always focused on the creation of music and one of the most cherished components that I have built is a private studio space filled with vintage and current gear that I have collected over the years. This is something that I am proud to offer clients, an opportunity to share what has been my dream while helping them create one of their own.” – Salcido