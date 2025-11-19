Avex Music Group Launches Artist Advisor Services

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Avex Music Group, the music division of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Avex, announced the launch of a dedicated artist consultancy division.

Avex’s Artist Advisor Services will be led by Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein and will provide artists with high-level infrastructure and career guidance, as well as access to capital and investment advisory support to help fund business ventures.

Unlike traditional artist management, Avex’s advisory model positions the artist as the CEO of their own enterprise, with the company serving as a silent partner offering counsel and support.

Artist Advisor Services will operate with a flexible structure, allowing artists to choose a traditional commission model, a retainer, or a hybrid arrangement.

“Our industry is constantly evolving, and the needs of the world’s top artists are changing right along with it,” said Silverstein. “These superstar artists are the CEOs of their brands — true entrepreneurs who require financial backing for new ventures, as well as support and infrastructure for their core business. Artist Advisor Services is an advisory model designed for the artists who are shaping global culture, who are experts in every area of their business, who feel they have outgrown the traditional artist–manager relationship, and need a silent partner behind them to support their vision.”