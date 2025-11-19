Big Loud Rock Expands Promotion Team With Veteran New Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Big Loud Rock, the alternative/rock imprint of Big Loud Records, has expanded their Promotion department under the leadership of Senior Vice President (SVP), Promotion Dave Barbis.

The latest additions to Barbis’ team are Brien Terranova as Senior. Director, Radio Promotion and Dave Derkowski as Senior Director, Radio Promotion. Earlier this year, Nick Marquez joined as Director, National Radio Promotion. Terranova is based in Los Angeles, Derkowski is based in Chicago, and Marquez holds down Big Loud Rock’s presence in New York.

Terranova comes from Beggars Group, where he served as Senior Director of Promotion for 11 years. He previously spent nearly two decades at Capitol Records as Director of Promotion.

Derkowski brings over three decades of experience to his position from Warner Records, where he played a pivotal role in breaking artists such as Green Day, Disturbed, Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, The Black Keys, and Deftones, to name a few.

Marquez came on board in April after six years at 300 Elektra Entertainment as Northeast Regional Promotion Manager, where he worked on record-breaking campaigns with All Time Low, Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco, and more. Prior to that, he worked at Warner Records and Riviera Broadcasting.

“As Big Loud Rock’s roster continues to grow, our promotion strategy and presence need to follow suit. Brien, Dave, and Nick bring an outstanding depth of radio relationships and unique experience to the Promo team,” said Big Loud Partner/President Joey Moi. “I’m thrilled to continue building a national team that expands our footprint and ensures our artists take over the airwaves across the country.”