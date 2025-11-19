Electric Group Unveils Plans for New Sheffield Venue, Electric Studios

SHEFFIELD, UK (CelebrityAccess) — The independent live music venue operator Electric Group announced plans for Electric Studios, a new live music venue and recording studio in Sheffield.

The venue, currently undergoing a £2 million transformation, will feature upgraded interiors and state-of-the-art production capabilities when completed.

Equipped with a new d&b audiotechnik PA system and upgraded lighting, the venue will have a capacity of 1,050 for live shows and 1,450 for club events.

In addition to hosting live music, Electric Studios will include a collaborative workspace with a rehearsal room, communal area, and kitchen facilities.

Electric Group Head of Music Mike Weller will oversee bookings for the new venue, which will collaborate with national and independent promoters, music labels, and brands to develop programming, including gigs, club nights, and more.

“This is one of the most exciting projects I’ve been involved in, bolstered by the positivity and support from local bands, DJs, and promoters,” Weller said.

“The Electric Studios Sheffield music program is built on our demonstrable passion and success in delivering an eclectic mix of live music, club, and wider events across our venues. I hope to collaborate with the best in the business — from local and up-and-coming future stars to established and international teams and artists — in the mission to make this venue a must-book and must-attend destination for promoters, producers, performers, and music fans,” he added.

Electric Studios is scheduled to open in spring 2026.