FKA Twigs Signs With UTA

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency has signed the British actor, singer-songwriter and model FKA Twigs for worldwide representation.

Born Tahliah Barnett, FKA Twigs has built a reputation as a multifaceted artist after making her debut on Bandcamp in 2012.

She released her third studio album, Eusexua and its followup Eusexua Afterglow earlier this year to critical acclaim and made her debut as a solo dancer with the Martha Graham Company in New York earlier this year.

As an actor, she has been featured in films such as Rupert Sanders’ remake of The Crow and the historical drama The Carpenter‘s Son starring Nicolas Cage.