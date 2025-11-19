Josh Groban Announces Gems World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban has announced his first world tour in 10 years – the 2026 GEMS World Tour. The 21 city trek will kick off in Honolulu, making stops in Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Bahrain, Dubai, Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Dusseldorf before wrapping in Amsterdam. The special dates will feature a career-spanning production showcasing signature hits from Gems, all delivered with the powerful vocals and intimate storytelling that define Groban’s live performances. Exact routing and dates will be announced at a later time. General on-sale for each city varies – for tickets and more information visit www.joshgroban.com.

About the tour Groban comments, “It is with the greatest excitement that I get to take these songs I’ve loved so much around the world – to places I haven’t visited in far too long and to places I’ve always wanted to visit. I’m honored to see the world through music. I can’t wait to see everyone soon!”

Earlier this month, Groban released Hidden Gems, via Reprise Records. Hidden Gems is a special collection that brings together some of his fans’ most beloved and rare tracks – many of which have never been available on streaming platforms until now.

In October, Groban shared the first offering from the special project, his brand-new song “The Constant.” The stunning collaboration was written by Josh and the acclaimed songwriting duo Pasek and Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land), and produced by Dan Romer (A Great Big World, Christina Aguilera, Shawn Mendes). It’s a beautiful addition to this collection of rare treasures, offering something fresh while honoring the songs fans have cherished for years.

