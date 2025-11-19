Mötley Crüe Announce 45th Anniversary ‘Return of the Carnival of Sins’ Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British rock icons Mötley Crüe announced they are reuniting to mark the band’s 45th anniversary with a major North American tour set to begin in the summer of 2026.

The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour is scheduled to kick off on July 17 at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Pennsylvania, with 31 additional North American shows planned before concluding at Cascades Amphitheater in Washington on Sept. 26.

The show will feature reimagined production and setlists, along with special guests Tesla and Extreme.

Presales began on Nov. 19, with the general onsale set for Nov. 21.

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback initiative to support students with hands-on programs in music and the arts.