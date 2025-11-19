Stephen Pearcy, The Voice of RATT Signs With Schneider Rondan Organization (SRO PR)

SHERMAN OAKS (CelebrityAccess) – Stephen Pearcy, the voice of RATT, has signed with Schneider Rondan Organization (SRO PR) for publicity as he plots an exciting 2026 with many projects to be announced.

2025 has been a busy one for the frontman. Earlier this year, the singer, songwriter, and multi-platinum artist announced he was reuniting with his longtime bandmate Warren DeMartini for shows throughout 2025 and into 2026.

Says Pearcy – “So what happened—seven years since me and Warren played together—we were contacted from a promoter at M3[Rock Festival in May 2025], and he was like, ‘Well, I have this idea. Maybe we can get you guys back together and you can headline one of these nights.’ Long story short, I said, ‘Hey, whatever it takes, I’m in. Let’s see if we can make this happen.’ Well, it just happened to be the right timing for Warren to also go, ‘Hey, why not? Let’s play again.’ And here we are. Now we’re talking about writing new music in 2026, after I deliver solo record #6. It’s a whole other animal—Ratt—or should I say writing with Warren. It’s exciting, it’s what we did from day one, write.”

Pearcy and DeMartini recently performed together including a November 5 show at The Sands in Cancún, Mexico. DeMartini told SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk” that the show was “absolutely fabulous… just gets better and better and tighter and tighter. And that telepathy never left…that we had on stage going back to the early ’80s. It’s just revisiting a dream come true.” The two teamed up again this past Friday (November 14), performing a powerful headline set on the first night of the KISS KRUISE: LAND-LOCKED IN VEGAS event at the Virgin Theater in Las Vegas.