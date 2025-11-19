The Zootown Music Festival To Return To Montana In 2026

MISSOULA, Mont (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful debut in 2025, organizers for the Zootown Music Festival announced that the the event will make its return to Missoula, MT next summer.

Taking place at the Missoula Fairgrounds on June 19 & 20, the festival features a lineup of more than 20 artists, including headliners The Lumineers, The Chicks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Trampled By Turtles, The Head and The Heart, among others.

Notably, more than 60% of the lineup for 2026 will be performing for the first time in Montana and the fest will be the first return to the state for The Chicks in more than two decades.

Through a partnership with GuideTime, fans can purchase half-day and full-day excursions on the days before and after the festival, including, biking, fishing, whitewater rafting, river tubing, trail rides, guided hikes, scenic walking tours, and more. Morning activities on show days will also be available.

General on-sale begins Friday, November 21st. A limited amount of 2-Day & Single Day GA tickets will also be available for purchase in person at Rockin Rudy’s in downtown Missoula at a special Locals-Only rate.