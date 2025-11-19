WMG and Stability AI Announce Collaboration on Responsible AI for Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced a new partnership with Stability AI to foster the responsible use of AI in music creation.

The collaboration will focus on developing professional-grade tools that help artists, songwriters, and producers create musical works using commercially safe and ethically trained AI models.

The two companies will work closely with artists to shape the interface between technology and creativity, developing tools that enhance the creative process without compromising quality or artistic control.

“This collaboration represents an important step toward developing responsible, artist-friendly AI tools that expand creative possibilities while safeguarding the rights and integrity of music creators. Together, we’re laying the groundwork for an ethical music ecosystem that benefits artists and songwriters,” said Carletta Higginson, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, WMG.

“WMG is a leader in the global music and entertainment landscape, and we’re proud to partner with a company that shares our artist-first ethos. At Stability AI, we put artists at the center and build tools that support their creative process. This partnership deepens that focus and will open new creative possibilities for artists through generative AI,” added Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Stability AI.