AI Company Klay Vision Secures Licensing Agreements With Major Labels

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music technology company KLAY Vision announced it has secured new licensing partnerships with Universal Music Group (UMG), Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), Sony Music Entertainment (SME), Sony Music Publishing (SMP), Warner Music Group (WMG), and Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

According to KLAY Vision, the company will leverage the licensing agreements to further develop its AI platform while respecting the rights of artists, songwriters, and rightsholders.

KLAY provides a subscription-based AI system designed to accelerate human creativity, while ensuring that artists whose works helped train the platform are recognized and supported as the company works with the industry to build a comprehensive licensing framework for an AI-driven music ecosystem.

KLAY’s leadership team includes Ary Attie (Founder & CEO; musician), Thomas Hesse (Co-Founder & Chief Content and Commercial Officer; former President, Global Digital Business & U.S. Sales & Distribution, Sony Music Entertainment), Björn Winckler (Chief AI Officer; former leader of Google DeepMind’s music initiatives), and Brian Whitman (Chief Technology Officer; former Principal Scientist at Spotify and Founder of The Echo Nest).

“Technology is shaped by the people behind it and the people who use it. At KLAY, from the beginning, we set out to earn the trust of the artists and songwriters whose work makes all of this possible. We will continue to operate with those values, bringing together a growing community to reimagine how music can be shared, enjoyed, and valued. Our goal is simple: to help people experience more of the music they love in ways that were never possible before—while helping create new value for artists and songwriters. Music is human at its core. Its future must be too,” said KLAY Vision’s Ary Attie.

“Our goal is always to support and elevate the creativity of our artists and songwriters, while fiercely protecting their rights and works. From day one, KLAY has taken the right approach to the rapidly evolving AI universe by creating a holistic platform that both expands artistic possibilities and preserves the value of music. We appreciate the KLAY team’s work in advancing this technology and guiding these important agreements,” added Carletta Higginson, EVP, Chief Digital Officer, WMG.