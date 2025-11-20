Andrew Friedman Launches The Indie Touring Company Stage Left Global

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Stage Left Global an independent international touring company officially made its debut on Thursday.

Led by veteran agent Andrew Friedman, the Philadelphia-based company launches with a cross-genre roster that includes Button Masher, Taylor Eigsti, Sungazer, Jojo Mayer / Nerve, Lau Noah, Lau Noah x Adam Neely, Michael Wilbur, Night Talks, Sam Greenfield, SAULTS, and Thundersmack.

“Everyone always asks what kind of music I work with,” Friedman says. “But it doesn’t matter the style — what matters is that it comes from a place of authenticity and connects to my sense of taste. That’s the through-line.”

An established entertainment executive, Friedman began his career with the experimental rock band Out of the Beardspace and Beardfest, the band’s multi-day festival. In 2017, he launched the boutique agency Candlewick Artists that was later acquired by Royal Artist Group.

For Stage Left Global, Friedman is also collaborating with fellow industry vet Peter Bozem who is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

“This new chapter has reinforced what matters most — strong relationships, shared vision, and long-term strategy rooted in genuine belief of artists. I’m more committed than ever to growth, success, and the very exciting road ahead,” Friedman added.