CMA Awards 2025: Full Winners List And Highlights

Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson (Photo: Alysse Gafkjen)
Stacy Simons Santos Posted on
NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music’s biggest night returned to Nashville with unforgettable performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins. The 59th Annual CMA Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena, celebrated the genre’s brightest stars and rising talents, delivering a night packed with surprises—from Lainey Wilson’s groundbreaking double victory to Vince Gill’s heartfelt Lifetime Achievement honor. Here’s everything you need to know about the winners, standout moments, and the buzz that stole the show.

Major Winners

  • Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Cody Johnson
  • Album of the Year: Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
  • Single of the Year: “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
  • Song of the Year: “You Look Like You Love Me” – Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
  • Music Video of the Year: “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
  • Musical Event of the Year: “Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton
  • New Artist of the Year: Zach Top
  • Vocal Group of the Year: The Red Clay Strays
  • Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn
  • Musician of the Year: Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
  • Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Vince Gill

Highlights and Noteworthy Moments

  • Historic Hosting: Lainey Wilson became the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991, opening with a medley and a surprise duet with Keith Urban.
  • Emotional Tribute: Vince Gill honored with “When I Call Your Name” performed by Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless.
  • Surprise Appearance: Keith Urban joined Wilson for “Where the Blacktop Ends.”
  • Show-Stopping Performances:
    • Kelsea Ballerini’s rain-soaked “I Sit In Parks.”
    • Megan Moroney’s pink slumber-party set.
    • Kenny Chesney’s nostalgic medley.
  • Fashion Buzz: Bold red carpet looks from Kelsea Ballerini and Ne-Yo.
  • Funny Moment: Zach Top accepted his award holding a beer can.

Biggest Surprises

  • The Red Clay Strays ended Old Dominion’s seven-year streak.
  • Cody Johnson dethroned Chris Stapleton for Male Vocalist.
  • Megan Moroney left empty-handed despite six nominations.
