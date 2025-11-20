CMA Awards 2025: Full Winners List And Highlights

Major Winners
- Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Cody Johnson
- Album of the Year: Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
- Single of the Year: “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
- Song of the Year: “You Look Like You Love Me” – Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
- Music Video of the Year: “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green
- Musical Event of the Year: “Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton
- New Artist of the Year: Zach Top
- Vocal Group of the Year: The Red Clay Strays
- Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn
- Musician of the Year: Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
- Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Vince Gill
Highlights and Noteworthy Moments
- Historic Hosting: Lainey Wilson became the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991, opening with a medley and a surprise duet with Keith Urban.
- Emotional Tribute: Vince Gill honored with “When I Call Your Name” performed by Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless.
- Surprise Appearance: Keith Urban joined Wilson for “Where the Blacktop Ends.”
- Show-Stopping Performances:
- Kelsea Ballerini’s rain-soaked “I Sit In Parks.”
- Megan Moroney’s pink slumber-party set.
- Kenny Chesney’s nostalgic medley.
- Fashion Buzz: Bold red carpet looks from Kelsea Ballerini and Ne-Yo.
- Funny Moment: Zach Top accepted his award holding a beer can.
Biggest Surprises
- The Red Clay Strays ended Old Dominion’s seven-year streak.
- Cody Johnson dethroned Chris Stapleton for Male Vocalist.
- Megan Moroney left empty-handed despite six nominations.