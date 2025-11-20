Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, Bassist For The Stone Roses And Primal Scream, Dies

(CelebrityAccess) – Gary “Mani” Mounfield, a rock bassist known for his work with bands such as Primal Scream and Stone Roses, died on November 20. He was 63.

His passing was announced by his brother Greg in a post on Facebook on Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

A native of Manchester, Mounfield left school when he was sixteen to join the Stone Roses in 1979, performing on both of the band’s studio albums and remaining with the group until they dissolved in 1996.

After Stone Roses parted ways, Mounfield joined the lineup of the Scottish band Primal Scream until 2011 when he left to rejoin a Stone Roses reunion.

Mani was also briefly a member of the ‘supergroup’ Freebass with fellow bassists Andy Rourke (formerly of the Smiths) and Peter Hook (Joy Division and New Order) but the group dissolved before the release of their debut album.

Mani met his wife Imelda during the recording of the Stone Roses’ second album and the couple remained married until her passing in 2023.

Following the news of his passing, numerous musicians and artists paid tribute to Mounfield.

“In total shock and absolutely devastated on hearing the news about Mani. My hero, RIP R Kid.” Oasis’ Liam Gallagher shared on X on Thursday.

The Stone Roses posted on social media: “RIP our wonderful brother Mani. The greatest bass player and friend we could ever have wished for. X”