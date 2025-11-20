Jonas Brothers Honored With Permanent Photo Installment At The Prudential Center

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – The Jonas Brothers brought their “Greetings From Your Hometown Tour” back to New Jersey for two electrifying nights at the Prudential Center, delivering performances that kept fans on their feet from start to finish. To celebrate the trio’s Garden State roots, the arena unveiled a permanent photo installation honoring their journey from local talent to global superstars.

The display chronicles the brothers’ rise—from their early days in New Jersey to selling out arenas worldwide—while highlighting their deep connection to the state and the loyal fans who have supported them along the way. Now a permanent fixture inside the Prudential Center, it stands as a tribute to their music, legacy, and enduring bond with their hometown.

Both shows were packed with high-energy sets and surprise guest appearances by Mario, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, creating two unforgettable nights for fans.

The installation, located outside Sections 131/132, reads:

“From growing up in New Jersey to selling out arenas worldwide, the Jonas Brothers have never forgotten their roots. The trio has headlined the Prudential Center five times, each show a homecoming filled with energy, nostalgia, and Jersey pride. Their music, brotherhood, and connection to fans continue to define a generation. No Place Like Home.”

