Mammoth Announces Partnership With Lauridsen Amphitheater

DES MOINES (CelebrityAccess) – Independent live music entertainment company, MAMMOTH, announced that they are the preferred promoter for Lauridsen Amphitheater in Des Moines. With this multi-year agreement, the partnership will focus on the experience for Central Iowa concert goers, while bringing continuity to the presentation, from announce to encore.

“Live concerts at Des Moines Water Works Park are more than entertainment—they spark economic activity, elevate local businesses, and showcase Des Moines to touring artists and fans from across the country. Our partnership with Mammoth, Inc. will amplify that momentum and expand our reach across central Iowa and the greater Midwest,” said Chris Burch, Executive Director of the Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation.

“This marks a new chapter for outdoor music in Des Moines. Together with Mammoth, Inc., we’re building a sustainable, multi-season concert series that grows with our city, strengthens our cultural footprint, and brings in the headline artists fans are excited to experience,” Burch added.

Mammoth brings extensive expertise in live event production and booking to the Lauridsen Amphitheater. The company has previously partnered with the amphitheater on events including performances by Willie Nelson, Dropkick Murphys, Treaty Oak Revival, CAKE, and Slipknot.

“Mammoth is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park. We are excited to bring events to the venue and work with other partners and promoters to deliver top-tier talent and unforgettable live experiences to the region,” said Josh Hunt, CEO of Mammoth, Inc.

With the partnership, Mammoth and Lauridsen Amphitheater are looking forward to the 2026 season and the Willis Summer Series at the venue. “Willis Automotive has a proud history of supporting arts and culture in Central Iowa, and we’re excited for the new partnership between Willis Nissan and the Waterworks Park Foundation, bringing fantastic concert opportunities to Des Moines,” said Jason Willis, CEO of Willis Automotive.