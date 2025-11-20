Muscle Shoals Legend Walt Aldridge, Dead At 70

FLORENCE, AL (CelebrityAccess) — James Walton “Walt” Aldridge, Jr., a musician, songwriter, producer, and Muscle Shoals veteran, died on November 19. He was 70.

An award-winning musician, Aldridge began his career at Fame Studios, where he spent almost two decades working alongside Rick Hall and other legendary players.

He wrote hits recorded by a wide range of artists across six decades, including multiple No. 1 singles such as “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me” by Ronnie Milsap (1981), “Holding Her and Loving You” by Earl Thomas Conley (1983), “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” by Travis Tritt (2000), and “I Loved Her First” by Heartland (2006), among others.

He was a member of both the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

Aldridge also spent nearly a decade as a professor in the Entertainment Industry Department at the University of North Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his children, Rachael Stolt (Matt) and Hannah Aldridge; and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, Aldridge’s family asks that donations be made to the Walt Aldridge Entertainment Industry Scholarship. Checks may be sent to: UNA Foundation, UNA, Box 5113, Florence, AL 35632. Please reference the Walt Aldridge Entertainment Industry Scholarship.