Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats To Be Inducted Into Colorado Music Hall Of Fame

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) – The Colorado Music Hall of Fame (The Hall) is proud to announce the induction of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, the acclaimed, Denver-based Americana musicians known for their vintage R&B style. The induction ceremony will take place live during the band’s 20th Anniversary Holiday Show & 10th Anniversary Album Release Concert at the Mission Ballroom in Denver on December 11th. This milestone event features special guest Mavis Staples & Friends and promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Colorado’s musical legacy and community.

To commemorate this historic moment and in partnership with the band, The Hall is offering exclusive, limited VIP and Meet & Greet Experiences for fans to celebrate this special induction:

• VIP Experience ($300) includes a fantastic seat to the show, a signed poster from the band, 2 drink tickets, a signature Colorado Music Hall of Fame t-shirt, and a commemorative show lanyard.

• VIP Meet & Greet Package ($600) includes all of the above plus early access to the venue and an intimate meet and greet with the band.

Ticket proceeds support the mission of Colorado Music Hall of Fame: to celebrate, promote and support Colorado’s music community.

“Watching Nathaniel grow from a bashful indie songbird to a world-conquering rock star fronting The Night Sweats and sharing stages with giants of all eras and genres has been a hometown hero story for the ages. He’s one of our biggest, best and most deserving,” states Paul Epstein, The Hall Board Co-Chair and Founder of Twist & Shout Records.

Both Rateliff, as a singer-songwriter-musician, and his band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, will be inducted into The Hall for their incredible contributions to Colorado’s music culture. Drawn by the city’s growing indie and folk music scenes, Rateliff moved from rural Missouri to Denver in the 1990s and quickly became a part of the closeknit musical community, performing in small clubs and local festivals. Before forming The Night Sweats, Rateliff fronted indie folk projects Born in the Flood and later Nathaniel Rateliff & The Wheel, both of which gained loyal followings in the Colorado music scene. Today, Rateliff continues to have a prolific solo career in addition to his work with the band.

When Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats formed in 2013, they quickly became a global phenomenon with their electrifying mix of soul, rock and R&B. The band first broke through with their self-titled debut album, featuring the explosive hit single “S.O.B.” The record achieved international acclaim, earning gold and platinum certifications while introducing audiences worldwide to their high-energy, horn-driven sound.

Over the past decade, the band has released a series of acclaimed albums and EPs, including Tearing at the Seams (2018), The Future (2021), What If I (2023), and South of Here (2024), which won Album of the Year at the 2025 Americana Awards. Their work has been praised for its raw emotion, timeless craftsmanship and celebration of human connection. Beyond the music, Rateliff and the band are deeply involved in community and philanthropic work through initiatives like The Marigold Project, which supports nonprofit organizations addressing economic and racial justice.

Additionally, Rateliff has been appointed as Newport Folk Steward, the first artist to hold such a role at the legendary festival since Pete Seeger. The position holds a three-year term, which will see Rateliff serving as Steward actively for two years and advising the next recipient during a third transition year. Rateliff has chosen to devote his term to artist advocacy, fellowship and mentorship both at the Fort and beyond.

As part of their ongoing commitment to their home state, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are also donating $1 from every ticket sold for the December 10th and 11th shows to Colorado Music Hall of Fame. Visit www.cmhof.org for more information about the induction and limited VIP Experiences