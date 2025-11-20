Ontario’s TD Coliseum Re-Opens After $300M Refurb

HAMILTON, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — TD Coliseum marked its grand re-opening on November 20 following an extensive 18-month, $300-million redevelopment project.

Led by Oak View Group, the 463,000-square-foot venue in the heart of downtown Hamilton underwent a full modernization of its hospitality experience, including new seating, upgraded VIP amenities, and significant technological enhancements.

The ribbon-cutting event was attended by a who’s who of leaders from across Ontario, including Premier Doug Ford; TD Bank Group President and CEO Raymond Chun; Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath; Live Nation Canada President of Business Operations Wayne Zronik; and TD Coliseum Senior Vice President and General Manager Nick DeLuco.

“What a momentous day for Hamilton, for our community. After much anticipation and years of planning, the moment has finally arrived,” said Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This world-class arena is a cornerstone of our downtown revitalization. Investments like this create new energy in our core, strengthen our economy, and open opportunities for local businesses—from restaurants and shops to hotels and cultural organizations. I have been anxiously awaiting this day so that we can begin to welcome families, fans, artists, and athletes back to this iconic venue. TD Coliseum will be a powerful economic and cultural driver for Hamilton, and today, our future feels brighter than ever.”

“TD Coliseum is more than a venue—it’s a space built with the community in mind,” said Chris Granger, Interim CEO, Oak View Group. “From premium hospitality and innovative service to programming that fills our venues and fuels the local economy, this arena shows what’s possible when partnerships, vision, and bold ideas come together to create an unforgettable experience for every guest.”

“The revitalization of TD Coliseum means that we will be able to bring the biggest names in Canadian and international talent here for decades to come. We know concerts drive tourism and economic activity, with ripple effects across hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses, and we are proud to be making this investment in Hamilton,” added Wayne Zronik, President of Business Operations, Live Nation Canada.

The arena will make its concert debut with a sold-out performance by Sir Paul McCartney on Friday, November 21.