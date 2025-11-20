The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour Continues To Set Records

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour has officially become the top-earning tour in history for a male solo artist.

Following the successful onsale of his 2026 dates across Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the UK, the tour has sold more than 7.5 million tickets and has grossed over $1 billion across 153 shows.

Since first launching in 2022, the tour has spanned North America twice, Europe and the UK, Latin America, and Australia.

Beyond its commercial success, The Weeknd’s tour continues to benefit worthy causes around the world and the star has donated more than $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, with additional proceeds from the 2026 run set to continue supporting the World Food Programme and Global Citizen.

The 2025 North American stadium leg alone featured more than 40 sold-out shows, setting records across the U.S. and Canada, including:

• Becoming the top-grossing Black male artist in the history of venues in New York, Denver, Santa Clara, Seattle, Edmonton, Montreal, Orlando, Arlington, and Houston.

• Setting the highest attendance records for an R&B male artist in Boston, Denver, Edmonton, and Orlando.

• Breaking the all-time record at Toronto’s Rogers Centre for most shows by a male solo artist on a single tour, with six performances—also a record for any Canadian artist.

• Setting a new record for the most shows by a male solo artist at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

• Selling more tickets in Texas than any other artist in 2025.

The tour will continue next year with more than 40 additional dates across Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the UK. Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Nespresso, the next leg will kick off on Monday, April 20, in Mexico City at Estadio GNP Seguros, followed by stops in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, London, Madrid, and more.