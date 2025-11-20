WMG Reports A Record Breaking Q4 With Double-Digit Revenue Growth

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group reported record-breaking revenue for the period ended September 30, 2025, with financial results propelled by double-digit growth across both Recorded Music and Music Publishing.

Quarterly revenue rose 15% (13% in constant currency), with streaming posting high-single-digit gains and helping deliver the company’s strongest market-share performance of the year. Adjusted OIBDA increased 15% to $405 million, while net income more than doubled to $109 million year-over-year. Operating cash flow declined 24% to $231 million, which the company attributed to timings for working capital and severance payments.

For the full fiscal year, Warner Music Group reported that revenue grew by 4%, supported by steady digital performance and stronger second-half momentum. Adjusted OIBDA held roughly flat at $1.44 billion, while net income declined to $370 million, reflecting restructuring and impairment charges, shifts in revenue mix, and lower one-time items compared with the prior year. Operating cash flow for the year fell 10% to $678 million.

Segment breakouts:

Recorded Music revenue grew 15% in Q4, with especially strong gains in subscription streaming and artist services/expanded rights. Streaming revenue increased 7.5%, or 8.8% excluding the impact of the BMG distribution termination. Subscription streaming led with 8.5% growth, fueled by positive market-share trends. Artist services were a bright spot for WMG in Q4, growing by almost 68% year-over-year, driven in part by the Oasis merchandising partnership and robust concert activity. Physical and licensing revenue declined.

For the full year, Warner’s recorded music operations reported revenue growth of 3.5%, helped by growth in artist services/expanded rights (22%) and steady digital expansion. Physical revenue increased after accounting for the impact of last year’s BMG termination, while licensing fell due to a large catalog-extension payment in the prior year.

Music Publishing revenue grew by 14% in Q4, thanks to gains in performance, digital, mechanical and sync. Revenue from streaming grew by 9% during the reporting period while Sync revenue benefited from U.S. settlement activity and the acquisition of Tempo Music. Adjusted OIBDA increased 17% during the reporting period.

For the full year, Warner’s publishing revenue grew 8%, with increases across all major categories. Streaming rose 5%, supported by digital licensing renewals and catalog strength. Performance revenue climbed 15%, and sync increased 13%, aided by Tempo Music contributions and timing of settlements. Adjusted OIBDA rose 9% with modest margin expansion, though operating income fell due to impacts from higher amortization tied to copyright acquisitions and a prior-year divestiture gain.

“With our artists and songwriters hotter than ever, market share gains drove our quarterly revenues to an all-time high,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO, Warner Music Group. “Our powerful momentum is underpinned by increasing the value of music- through volume and rate increases- and now with incremental revenue opportunities in AI.”

“We have made significant progress against our priorities to accelerate top and bottom-line growth and drive efficiency,” said Armin Zerza, CFO, Warner Music Group. “The double digit revenue jump we delivered in Q4, and our stronger second half performance, demonstrates that our strategy is working. We look forward to sustained profitable growth in 2026, as we continue to invest to deliver bigger opportunities for artists and songwriters and greater shareholder value.”