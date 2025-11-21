Calvin Harris Moves Global Representation From WME To Wasserman

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – Calvin Harris has shifted his worldwide representation to Wasserman, ending his long-running relationship with WME.

The new deal consolidates all areas of the Scottish DJ, producer, singer, and songwriter`s global touring and live-events business under Wasserman’s international structure.

He will be represented worldwide by veteran agent Brent Smith, who previously worked with Harris during his tenure at WME before joining Wasserman.

Industry sources indicate that the decision reflects Harris’s desire to streamline his touring operations and reunify his global strategy under a single agency.

Wasserman already represented the artist in the United States, and the new arrangement extends that partnership across all markets.