Golden Globes To Honor Sarah Jessica Parker With 2026 Carol Burnett Award

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The Golden Globes announced that six-time Golden Globe winner Sarah Jessica Parker has been named the 2026 Carol Burnett Award honoree, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the television industry both in front of and behind the camera. As previously announced, Dame Helen Mirren will receive the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award which will be presented on the new annual primetime special “Golden Eve,” honoring recipients of both the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award, airing on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” said Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes. “Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture. We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment.”

An Emmy and SAG Award-winning actor and producer, Parker has captivated audiences for decades. Best known for her iconic portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s groundbreaking series Sex and the City and hit sequel And Just Like That, Parker’s Golden Globe-winning performances have helped redefine women’s representation on television and continue to inspire new generations of viewers and creators alike. Beyond her defining television achievements, Parker’s acclaimed career spans film, stage, and production. Her diverse filmography includes Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, The First Wives Club, Ed Wood, and Mars Attacks!, among many others.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Golden Gala honoring Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Viola Davis and Carol Burnett Award recipient Ted Danson, the 2026 edition evolves into “Golden Eve,” an exclusive special offering viewers an unprecedented look at the honorees’ legacy while celebrating their body of work with personal stories, unforgettable Golden Globes moments, curated career retrospectives, and special presenters.