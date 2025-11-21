Interview: Bruce Sudano

This week In the Hot Seat with Larry LeBlanc: Bruce Sudano: Artist, Songwriter & Music Publisher.

Bruce Sudano is the best damn artist/songwriter you have likely never heard of.

But, in truth, you really do know him.

Decades ago on “ABC-TV’s American Bandstand” Dick Clark stuck a microphone in young Bruce’s face and asked, “What is your musical ambition?”

Sudano brashly answered, “I want to perform in Madison Square Garden.”

Then, as co-founder of the popular disco/dance trio Brooklyn Dreams, Sudano had already performed at the globally recognized Madison Square Garden in 1973 with his earlier band Alive ‘N Kickin’, opening for Eric Burdon and War.

Sudano’s musical journey began earlier in Flatbush, Brooklyn. At the age of four, he had learned to play the accordion. He later taught himself piano and guitar. His first paid gig took place at 12.

Furthermore his father oversaw a jukebox route and would return home at the end of the week with a treasure box of 45 rpm records. What fascinated his young son were the names under the song titles in parentheses denoting the songwriters.

To this very day, Sudano loves performing, but his absolute true passion is songwriting. He has an understanding of pop and soul music structure and dynamics that very few contemporary songwriters have mastered, along with a deep knowledge of the international music industry.

He’s totally committed to being singer/songwriter Bruce Sudano.

Over his almost six-decade career, Sudano has released 9 solo albums, and his songs have been recorded by Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Robert Palmer as well as Michael and Jermaine Jackson.

By the mid-1960s, he was playing shows in Manhattan clubs while working his way through St. John’s University in Queens, New York, where he earned a B.A in theater. Sudano then met Tommy James of Tommy James and the Shondells, who mentored him and instructed him on how to write songs.

In 1969, while 20, Sudano scored his first hit with “Ball of Fire,” co-written and produced by James. The song, recorded by James’ group, reached #19 on the Billboard Hot 100, and reached #8 on RPM Weekly’s chart in Canada.

Sudano went on to co-found Alive ‘N Kickin’ which exploded in 1970 with James’ penned song “Tighter, Tighter” that peaked at # 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and charted for 16 weeks. After three follow up singles failed to chart, the band broke up by early 1972.

In 1977, Sudano, Joe “Bean” Esposito, and Eddie Hokenson formed Brooklyn Dreams in Los Angeles, and signed with Millennium Records.

Brooklyn Dreams quickly scored a modest hit with the single “Music, Harmony and Rhythm” which they performed on “American Bandstand,” and appeared in the film “American Hot Wax.”

Nevertheless, Sudano’s most recognizably celebrated work stems from his meeting the reigning Queen of Disco, Donna Summer in 1977, and Brooklyn Dreams providing background vocals on her album “I Remember Yesterday” that year.

In 1978, Brooklyn Dreams penned “Take It to the Zoo” with Summer for the “Thank God It’s Friday” film soundtrack in 1978.

Brooklyn Dreams also appeared on the single “Heaven Knows,” with Esposito and Summer singing a duet. The song peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart..

Sudano and Summer married in 1980, and the two subsequently co-wrote many of her international hits including “Bad Girls,” “Lucky,” “On My Honor,” and “Can’t Get to Sleep at Night.”

Diagnosed with lung cancer, Donna Summer Sudano died on May 17th, 2012, at the couple’s home in Naples, Florida at the age 63.

Following his wife’s passing Sudano has created a body of impressive solo work. Last year, his label Purple Heart Recording Company released his newest solo album “Talkin’ Ugly Truth, Tellin’ Pretty Lies.”

Sudano was a co-producer of Broadway’s “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” in 2018, and took part in the making of “Love to Love You, Donna Summer,” the brilliant 2023 HBO documentary co-directed by his daughter, Brooklyn Sudano.

Donna Summer received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously in 2024 before the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Sudano, with daughters, Mimi, Brooklyn, and Amanda, proudly accepted the honor on her behalf.

You are a Flatbush boy from an era when Brooklyn’s fantasy was that there was no need to go to Manhattan. Still the avowed intention of many musicians and actors like yourself was to escape Brooklyn, and make a better life for themselves elsewhere.

That’s it, and then we go with possibility. We get on a subway. and be in Manhattan. The thing is that you are right across the bridge from where anything is possible or all things are possible. So that spirit of Brooklyn lives within me, and I carry it in my heart for sure.

Many of us recall the 1974 film “Lords of Flatbush” about leather-jacketed street teenagers from central Brooklyn in 1958 that starred Sylvester Stallone, Henry Winkler, Perry King, and Susan Blakely.

Among those from the neighborhood are Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Richard Fariña, Mickey Hart, Shaggy, Busta Rhymes, and such figures as the late associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Baden Ginsburg (her connection honored with a statue and memorial), Bernie Sanders, and chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer.

The Mario Brothers, Mario and Luigi, from the video game franchise are said to be from Flatbush.

You could have written Neil Diamond’s most personal song, his 1968 hit “Brooklyn Roads” which begins with a flashback to his Flatbush childhood.

(Laughing) Well, yeah. Neil Diamond got to it before I did. It was a great time to come up in Brooklyn. I have a special fondness in my heart for Brooklyn, always. Brooklyn has that certain spirit that allows you to dream.

Many living in Brooklyn fell hard to the lure of Dodgerdom. Madonna’s former manager Freddy DeMann told me stories of trekking down to Ebbets Field to peer through the fence holes to watch games. The Dodgers took three National League titles in four years, and a World Series championship in 1955. The Bums beat the Yankees in 7 games. When owner Walter O’Malley took the Dodgers to Los Angeles in 1958 most everyone in Brooklyn was heart-broken. Were you a baseball fan as a kid?

Yes. I remember growing up watching games on a little black-and-white TV and then listening to the games sitting on the (house) stoop in the summertime. I was still very young when the Dodgers left Brooklyn and Ebbets Field, but I still remember feeling a sense of loss. Ultimately, I became a Mets fan. But I don’t follow baseball that much anymore.

Growing up in Brooklyn did you hear doo wop music being performed on the streets or in clubs?

Not in the clubs. I kind of grew up in the tail end of doo wop. One of the things that part of what Brooklyn Dreams was incorporating the roots of that was doo wop. We had an affinity for vocal harmony. And I love it.

Of course you saw the celebrated Murray the K music shows at the Brooklyn Fox.

I didn’t see them all, but I saw enough to inspire me as a young kid. I remember seeing the Impalas, the Duprees, and the Mystics. Those were some of the groups that I saw as a young kid. To just see what a show is like and see these performances, hear these voices, and begin to formulate within myself, “How do I fit in this picture?” That’s how being a songwriter became my dream, and having my name in parenthesis underneath the song title; that is where I saw myself. I did it (songwriting) for a long time, and I continue to do it. It is the one place where I know who I am. It’s like that is my home.

Well you started playing accordion at 4, and then piano and guitar. Your first paid gig was at 12.

Yeah, yeah.

You played bass in New York nightclubs with the Silent Souls.

I played bass in the Silent Souls, yes. I was working my way off the accordion

Your early Brooklyn turf was 28th Street, probably around Avenue I.

Yep, that was where I lived. Our house was the second house on corner of Avenue I, and 28th Street.

In the mid-1960s, New York City was both the center of the U.S. recording industry, and home to a wealth of small clubs and theaters that hosted bands on their way up at smaller venues with moderate ticket prices. I was in New York City then and I visited clubs like Cheetah on Broadway near 53rd Street, and Trude Heller’s Trik on Broadway at 49th; Trude Heller’s, and the Café au Go Go, and The Night Owl in Greenwich Village, and the Phone Booth, and the Electric Circus in East Village.

It was a great time in the city. Great clubs and a great time for live music. It was a time when if you were a teenager in a band there were all these places that you could play. It’s a little bit more difficult now, but it’s still possible.

I know Genya Ravan (aka Goldie) with Goldie and the Gingerbreads from that period.

Genya is an old friend. She took me into the studio a couple of times back in the day. Just a great girl. A great singer. A woman with a great heart, and a rock and roll spirit. I love Genya a lot.

I still have her ’70s label Polish Records’ T-shirt with a message on the back reading, “Who do I have to F*** to get off this label?”

BRUCE (Laughter) Oh man, that’s great. (More laughter).

You worked your way through college at St. John’s University, a leading private Catholic college in Queens, earning a B.A. in theater. Did you want to become an actor?

Yeah, I was a theater major. I studied acting for a while.

You were also playing keyboards in local bands. By your final year at St. John’s University, you were in Alive ‘n Kickin’ playing six nights a week as the house band in the Manhattan club Cheetah. Tommy James had an apartment around the corner. One night he came into the club, and you were introduced to him on a break, and soon you became his protégé. You wrote much of the band’s repertoire, but it would be Tommy’s direction in production, songwriting, and backing that elevated your career.

I think for meeting Tommy James and being able to co-write “Ball of Fire” with him (a hit for the Shondells) that is when the scales sort of tipped for me toward carrying on in the music business. He took me under his wing, brought me into Allegro Sound Studios at 1650 Broadway, and showed me how a record was made. My first time ever in the studio. Up until that point I was probably straddling the line of being a kid who wasn’t exactly sure where my path was going to lead me. Also a good way to get through university was being a theater major. I got to interact with a lot of people. The performing thing and the entertaining thing are things that you carry onstage with you. It is all great information.

Alive ‘N Kickin’ exploded in 1970 with the Tommy’s penned song “Tighter, Tighter” that peaked at # 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It stayed on the Billboard chart for 16 weeks.

Tommy wrote and produced “Tighter Tighter.” A great record. Tommy is the greatest. People overlook him. He doesn’t get the credit that he deserves because he made great records. Why isn’t he in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? I don’t understand when you have records like “Hanky Panky,” “Crimson & Clover,” Mony Mony,” and “I Think We’re Alone Now.” Unfortunately, I haven’t talked to him in a couple of years.

I love Tommy’s 2010 book, “Me, the Mob, and the Music: One Helluva Ride with Tommy James and the Shondells,” co-written with Martin Fitzpatrick. He still maintains a busy touring schedule and also works as a DJ on SiriusXM’s ’60s Gold channel (channel 73) now in its 8th year, and on various other projects. Earlier this year he married his longtime manager Carol Ross who with her publicity company, The Press Office, had worked with Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Cher, Kiss and others. My wife Anya Wilson worked as a UK radio promoter for Roulette Records including for Tommy James and the Shondells releases.

I still have the self-named Alive ‘N Kickin’ album from 1970 on Roulette Records with the band members coming out of the ocean.

Yep, I’ve got one somewhere too. That is the Pacific Ocean. They flew us out to L.A., my first time on an airplane, to do “American Bandstand.” They said, “While you are here, we are going to shoot your album cover.” So they took us to Malibu, and we went running into the water, and that was the album cover.

Alive ‘N Kickin’ toured with Chicago, and the Mothers of Invention.

Yeah, those were the days when touring was anything goes. I don’t know how that happened.

(Three Alive ‘n Kickin’ singles, “Just Let It Come,” “Good Ole Lovin’ Back Home,” and “London Bridge” followed, but failed to chart. The band broke up by early 1972.)

The recording industry then was a latter-day version of the film industry of the ‘30s and ‘40s when the film companies ruled with an iron grip. Artists were barely listened to in the music industry throughout the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

They were, and they weren’t. It depended on what label you were on, what phase in your career you were in, and stuff like that. When things started to go bad that is when everybody had problems.

Like you’d come to Los Angeles, and a limo would meet you at the airport because your single was starting to happen. If it dropped down you ended up with a taxi back to the airport for your flight home.

Yeah. I’m still waiting for my record royalty (from Roulette Records) for “Tighter Tighter.” That has never happened.

Well mafia-affiliated music mogul Morris Levy who ran Roulette once said, “You want a royalty, go to England and meet the Queen.”

(Laughing) Yeah.

Stories abound of Morris Levy threatening artists, songwriters, and producers.

Morris will always be with me. So many great things about him. He was just such an interesting guy on a lot of levels. I would go up there (to his office) and I never got a royalty but I would go up there and say, “Morris, I need money,” and he would write me a check. That’s just the way that he was. But those were great times. I’m glad I got to experience that.

What an era you lived through Bruce.

Yeah, like I said I was blessed.

As you first started having a bit of success you met lyricist Fred Ebb at your mother’s health club in Manhattan. He was half of the musical and film songwriting team of (John) Kander & Ebb who had written the stage musicals “Flora, The Red Menace” (1965), “The Happy Time” (1968), and “Cabaret” (1966). By then they had also written “My Coloring Book,” a 1962 Top 20 hit for Sandy Stewart later covered by Barbra Streisand, Kitty Kallen, Dusty Springfield, Cliff Richards, and Aretha Franklin.

Yeah, my mother was the receptionist and assistant manager of the Henry Hudson Health Club in the Henry Hudson Hotel on 57th Street. Fred Ebb was a member. He’s one of the greatest lyricists of all time. He had co-written “Cabaret” (and would go on to co-write “Chicago” (1975), “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (1992), and Martin Scorsese’s film “New York, New York” (2023) as well.) My mother was talking me up to Fred. He kind of took me under his wing. He encouraged me more than anything. He said, “You have talent, keep going.”

How old were you at the time?

I was probably in my late teens. It was probably right around the time of “Ball of Fire” and “Tighter Tighter” with Alive and Kickin’. Right in that little moment.

In 1977, you joined Joe “Bean” Esposito, and Eddie Hokenson in Los Angeles and formed Brooklyn Dreams. A childhood friend Susan Munao, the VP of marketing for Casablanca Record and FilmWorks, said, “Why don’t you guys make a demo and I’ll present it to Neil Bogart, the head of Casablanca Records?”

Then the three of you did a couple of demos with guitarist Snuffy Walden and presented them to Jimmy Ienner, who had recently founded Millennium Records in New York and struck a distribution deal with Casablanca.

Brooklyn Dreams was the first act signed by Millennium. We were out in L.A., and this was right before we met Donna.

Despite the years of you three working in bands in Manhattan, Brooklyn Dreams couldn’t get arrested in New York City.

Couldn’t get arrested in New York, and I got out to L.A. and I had a bunch of songs that I had written. We had a couple of offers for record deals, and we wrote some more songs. Jimmy was just starting the label, and we signed with Millennium. Jimmy is another guy who is a mentor of mine in the music world, and somebody that I have always maintained a great relationship with. He’s a great guy. He’s a unique individual, and he’s just a good guy, a funny guy, a great personality, and a great producer. And real smart in the world of music business.

That same year, Skip Konte of Three Dog Night produced the Brooklyn Dreams’ debut album.

Yes, he was their keyboard player.

I know exactly where you were 48 years ago on March 13th, 1977.

Give me a hint.

Benedict Canyon. You were with your Brooklyn Dreams’ partners at Susan Munao’s apartment in Benedict Canyon. Donna was going out for a driving lesson that day in a two-seater Mercedes convertible that Casablanca had bought her.

Oh yeah, Benedict Canyon, okay. At Susan Munao’s apartment. We wrote a bunch of songs.

You and Donna began to write almost right away?

We started writing the day that we met at Susan’s house; myself, Joe and Eddie. It was an instant connection. Just creatively the Brooklyn Dreams and Donna had a great connection, and we had a great few years of working and touring together.

Following the recording and European release of the groundbreaking disco anthem, “Love to Love You Baby,” Donna had signed with Casablanca Records in 1975, where it was released in North America. In the US, the single became her first top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #2 in 1976.

The song caused a commotion, inspiring a ban by the BBC, whose censors somehow calculated that the track contained 23 orgasms. Aided by Casablanca Records’ decision to aggressively market Donna as “The First Lady of Love” she would rack up a series of 8 gold albums and 10 million-selling singles between 1976 and 1980.

After Brooklyn Dreams quickly scored a modest hit with the single “Music, Harmony and Rhythm,” which you performed on “American Bandstand,” the trio appeared in the film “American Hot Wax,” performing as the Planotones–a group created for the movie by your longtime friend Kenny Vance.

Brooklyn Dreams also appeared on the single “Heaven Knows,” with Esposito and Donna singing a duet. The tracked peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 1978, Brooklyn Dreams members penned “Take It to the Zoo” with Donna for the “Thank God It’s Friday” film soundtrack.

You and the other Brooklyn Dreams members must have thought you had it made having been in “American Hot Wax” and having a couple of great hits like “Heaven Knows,” while opening on tour for Donna. You must have thought, “This is it.”

Yeah. Like I said it was a great moment in time, but when you have a long career, obviously, it’s a roller coaster. There’s peaks and valleys. So I have been fortunate enough to be in a few different situations where you are in that magic moment. The chemistry between all the factors is really just perfect, and things are flying. You are going faster than you ever knew you could go. And it’s very exhilarating, and it’s a lot of fun. You kind of think that it is going to last forever but you also know that is not true. But it’s great. You work hard, and you pray for those moments, and every now and then they happen. The right chemistry and the right magic, and the right moment in time, and that’s what that was. That moment in time for us between 1976 and 1981 was really a magic time for Brooklyn Dreams, and for Donna.

You somewhat managed Donna for two decades while playing keyboards backing her. When Millennium Records changed their distribution to RCA, the Brooklyn Dreams contract was transferred to Casablanca. Under their new recording contract, Brooklyn Dreams recorded three more studio albums and then disbanded in 1980.

In the meantime you were signed as a solo artist by RCA and released your first album, “Fugitive Kind” in 1981 on Millennium / RCA Records.

Yeah, Donna and I got married in 1980, and that year I did my first solo album for Jimmy. It was right after that record that we already had one child at home, Mimi who was Donna’s growing up. Mimi was probably 6 or 7, and then Brooklyn was born. So at that time there was no way that I could continue trying to be a solo artist with Donna having her career, us having kids. As I said previously, my dream was always to be a songwriter. I was comfortable saying, “Okay I will just write.” So we were able to raise our kids and maintain our marriage. I have 9 grandchildren now.

I know that Amanda has three children.

Amanda has three, Mimi has four, and Brooklyn has two.

Interestingly I can find out more about you not by reading, but by listening to your songs which reflect your life. I go to 1980 and there’s “Starting Over Again.”

What’s going on in your life in 1980? You spell it out for all of us. “Starting Over Again,” which you and Donna wrote, was on your 1981 solo album on Millennium / RCA Records. Although Donna performed it onstage she never recorded the song, but Dolly Parton had a #1 Billboard Country chart hit with it in 1980, and it peaked at #36 on the Billboard Hot 100. Reba McEntire recorded the song for her album “Starting Over” in 1995.

“Starting Over Again” was written because you had learned that your parents were getting divorced, and it shook you up. While you were working on the song, Donna heard it and said that you should add something about “all the king’s horses and all the king’s men.” You took her advice and finished the song, and the line we all remember is, “All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put mommy and daddy back together again.”

Donna was then scheduled to go on “The Tonight Show” to perform her new single, but she decided to sing “Starting Over Again” instead, hoping your parents heard it and would reconsider staying together. She sang “Starting Over Again” on the show, and your parents didn’t divorce. The next day Dolly Parton’s management telephoned and requested a hold on the song, and Dolly recorded it. Then years later, Reba McEntire also recorded it, and made it the title of her album. McEntire’s version reached #16 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart. In the album’s liner notes, she wrote that she chose to cover the song as a tribute to Parton and Summer, both artists whom she’d admired.

Yep, I was very lucky with that song. The thing is and this is what I say to everybody, “You’ve got to do what you are called to do. Keep showing up and now and then some serendipity will happen.”

In 1978, Brooklyn Dreams and Donna wrote the title track of the best-selling album of her career “Bad Girls,” and the final album for Casablanca. You also co-wrote the songs “Lucky” and “On My Honor” with Donna and Harold Faltermeyer, as well as “Can’t Get to Sleep at Night” with Bob Conti.

“Lucky,” which you co-wrote with Donna, Giorgio Moroder and your Brooklyn Dreams partners Joe and Eddie is one of my favorite tracks recorded by Donna.

“Lucky” has been getting a lot of shine lately. That’s good because it went unnoticed for a long time, but lately people have been talking about that song which is nice. It is a really nice song.

“Bad Girls,” released in April, 1979, spent 6 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. Donna had 5 singles in Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 during 1979, and “Hot Stuff,” “Bad Girls” all went to #1. Furthermore “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” a duet with with Barbra Streisand about sending a lover packing because he “turns out to be like every other man” spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

I understand that “Bad Girls” was Donna’s idea. Casablanca Records was on Sunset Boulevard and across the street there was The Body Shop, part of the L.A. nightlife scene since the 1960s along with all the other strip clubs on Sunset– including the Largo, and the Phone Booth. A lot of women were hanging around there. When the secretaries would come out of the Casablanca office, people would stop, pull over, and hit on them. It was unknown then that all the dancers in The Body Shop were nude.

We had to write a song for these girls. It is a song that really has a message; has a point. We always tried to convey messages when we wrote songs. Especially in the early days of dance music. It got sort of put down because it didn’t have any depth of content. But when we created lyrics, we wanted them to have a real meaning, and depth to it. Something that would touch you emotionally.

It is well documented that in her career Donna suffered from depression, and with difficulties with fame. Why on earth would an artist at this level of her career have so much trouble with labels? She sued Neil Bogart and Casablanca Records because when she came to America, she had no manager and for 5 years had Neil ‘s wife Joyce who had earlier managed Kiss. But label after label, Donna had problems and issues with.

I wouldn’t say label after label. She was on Casablanca for a number of years, and then she was on David’s label (Geffen Records) for a number of years. It’s always a tricky thing being an artist on a label. Everybody has different expectations. I don’t think that Donna had trouble with labels.

Well Donna sued Casablanca Records in 1980 over issues with her contract, alleging fraud and misrepresentation. She ultimately won her case after leaving the label.

There was a lawsuit with Casablanca, and that was a big deal for sure, but the court case was settled and Donna was free to leave, and become the first artist signed to Geffen records. Donna got back all her publishing early on. The Casablanca) masters did not revert to her.

In retrospect it’s amazing that Donna got her publishing back from Casablanca before the lawsuit over her recording contract was settled.

It wasn’t part of the lawsuit. The lawsuit allowed her to be free to make a new deal. What happened was Neil was selling Casablanca to Polygram and what wasn’t disclosed was Donna had a main man clause in her contract which stated that if Neil wasn’t the president of the company she was free to go. So that is what happened. But Donna had got back her publishing basically from the moment that we met because that was one of the first lessons that I learned from Morris Levy. Probably the most important lesson that I learned from Morris which was that, “Hey kid, the money is in the publishing.” The first thing that I told Donna when we met was, “You have to get the publishing back.” And because she was having such great success, Neil gave her publishing back.

Donna sang at Neil’s 45-minute Jewish funeral service in 1982 at Hillside Memorial Park attended by nearly 1,000 mourners including Neil Diamond, Marvin Hamlisch, Burt Bacharach, Joan Jett, Helen Reddy, Danny Thomas, and California’s governor Jerry Brown Jr. A group of 12 performers sang one of Neil’s favorite songs, “He’s Gonna Keep His Eye on Us.”

There were a bunch of us. Donna, Brooklyn Dreams, Neil Diamond, Gladys Knight …that’s what I remember off the top of my head.

Neil Bogart began as a singer, scoring his only hit record with “Bobby” in 1961 under the name Neil Scott. He worked at MGM Records as anassistant national promotional director, and later as GM in the early 1960s before taking a VP/Sales Director position at Cameo-Parkway Records. He later moved to Buddah Records as GM and was soon hailed as the “Bubble Gum King” for his success with the Ohio Express, and the 1910 Fruit Company. It has estimated that Buddah and its associated labels under Bogart charted over 100 singles in the U.S. Next, Bogart launched Casablanca Records in Los Angeles, signing Kiss, the Village People, Donna Summer, Cher, George Clinton’s Parliament, Lipps Inc., and having successes with such film soundtracks as “Midnight Express,” “The Deep” and “Thank God It’s Friday.” PolyGram acquired Casablanca Records in 1980 that led to Bogart launching Boardwalk Records with partners Peter Guber and Jon Peters with such artists as Joan Jett, Night Ranger, Ringo Starr, Curtis Mayfield, Ohio Players, and Carole Bayer Sager. Boardwalk Records also released the soundtracks for the 1980 film version of “Popeye,” and for the 1982 film “Megaforce.”.

Rabbi Hillel Silverman, the senior rabbi at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles for 16 years who delivered the eulogy, called Neil a “meteor that set the world aflame…..He was a fighter who clawed his way to the top….He crowded so many lifetimes into a short span.”

Well yeah, exactly. The business is complicated as people are complicated. I think that Neil Bogart was a great record man. I think that David Geffen was a great record man. I think that everybody was trying their best. Donna was trying her best. It’s just the way that life goes.

As you said, Donna was the first artist signed to Geffen Records. Instead of having her continue with her longtime producers and co-writers, Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, Geffen had Donna record a new set of songs influenced by rock and new wave. Released in October 1980, “The Wanderer” was the first album released by the Geffen label, and though the title track rose to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, the album missed the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, and it spent just 18 weeks on the chart.

I realize “I’m a Rainbow” had been intended as the follow up to “Bad Girls,” but it was not released until 1996. Though Donna had already recorded, by your account, “75 to 80 percent” of what would eventually become the “I’m a Rainbow” double album, David Geffen decided to scrap the project altogether. But it was practically finished?

That would be my assessment. It was an album that wasn’t quite finished yet. David came in and he thought that there should be some change. Donna had only worked with Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte as producers since the beginning of her career and through all of her successes. It got to that place with David where she had just done “The Wanderer” album, her first album with David and it did quite well. “The Wanderer” sold well, but it wasn’t as big as what had come before it. What had come before was “Bad Girls.” Every career has a peak and it’s hard to go beyond that peak. So I think that David got a little nervous or whatever. Anyway Donna made a great record with Quincy Jones with the “Donna Summer” album in 1982 with songs like. “State of Independence,” and “Love Is in Control (Finger On A Trigger”).

Still a change from what might have been. The bottom line may simply be that the Geffen/Summer union didn’t come close to matching her streak of hits on Casablanca. After nearly a decade of frustration, the relationship was bound to be strained over “I’m a Rainbow.”

Well there was no honor expected there. Giorgio Moroder, Pete Bellotte, and Donna were just doing what they normally did.

Fronting a creative writing and production team Donna was deeply involved in the songwriting process, including devising key hooks for some of her most iconic hits. It has been said that she was the one who brainstormed that spiraling pulse of a motif that Giorgio Moroder used to historic effect in “I Feel Love,” in the process creating a blueprint for the future of electro-dance music. The team, being Donna, yourself, and Gorgio and Pete, changed musical history.

Well, I think that Donna did. I think that Donna, Gorgio and Pete did.

Yes. but the creative wave continued. It might have ended when their relationship ended but it didn’t. It continued.

Absolutely.

Geffen, however, decided for the second time not to issue an album recorded by Donna. PolyGram affiliate Mercury Records instead issued the Michael Omartian-produced “She Works Hard for the Money” album in 1983. The title track became Donna’s biggest hit since 1979, peaking at #3 peak on the Hot 100 Billboard chart while the album reached #9 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart.

“She Works Hard for the Money” was just as potent as anything that Donna had previously recorded before.

Yeah, “She Works Hard for the Money” is a great album that she did that with Michael Omartian. Another great producer, and musician.

Michael and Donna couldn’t match that magic with “Cats Without Claws” in 1984 which peaked at #40 on the Billboard 200 chart. Then “All Systems Go,” recorded with a team of top producers in 1987, became the first album by Donna to fall short of the Top 100 on Billboard’s album chart, peaking at #122.

Donna eventually decided to link up with Stock/Aitken/Waterman, the trio of British record producers who had designed hits for such dance-oriented artists as Rick Astley, Bananarama and Kylie Minogue for her “Another Place and Time” album in 1989. “This Time I Know It’s for Real,” the first single achieved significant success worldwide, also reaching #7 on the Billboard Hot 100—her last American top 40 hit—and #3 in the UK, and Top 10 throughout Europe. Geffen, however, balked at releasing the album, and decided to drop Donna from her recording contract. The album was picked up in the U.S. by Atlantic Records.)

How did you and Donna raise three kids moving around America like you did in those years? Like living on a 56-acre ranch in Thousand Oaks on the West Coast in 1991; moving to Weston, Connecticut for four years until 1995; then relocating to Nashville, and keeping a second home in Naples, Florida, and a third home in Manhattan? And meanwhile touring and recording. How did you two manage it all?

Well we had a great woman Rosa Argetta who lived with us for 30 years helping us with the kids. My mother would come and stay with us from time to time As far as moving, we kinda moved when the kids were transitioning into different schools. We tried to make it as easy as possible but there was some stress sometimes.

A ranch in Thousand Oaks?

We had a ranch on a street called Potrero Road Road. It’s a little beautiful pocket of horse ranches. It’s called Hidden Valley there. It is where our kids grew up.

The beautiful video for Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young” from his 1988 album “Out of Order” was shot on Potrero Road.

Hidden Valley is a valley in the Santa Monica Mountains, in southeastern Ventura County, Southern California is an equestrian ranch community with single family houses on 20-acre or more parcels of land. Hidden Valley was once the property of Spanish land grantees, who called it Potrero, or Pasture, Valley.

Why Nashville?

From the time that “Starting All Over” happened there were a lot of people saying, “You should move to Nashville.” But we lived out in California for a good number of years, and then when we decided to move back East, we moved to Weston, Connecticut for three of four years.

Less than 60 miles from New York City, Weston is the closest town in Connecticut to the Big Apple without a train station. Keith Richards has a home there. Weston’s celebrity residents included Robert Redford, Tom Cruise, Jose Feliciano, and Eartha Kitt.

Then we went to Nashville basically because we were touring a lot, and the kids were getting ready to go to high school. Brooklyn and Amanda are really close in age, and the two of them ended up going to high school and university in Nashville. Mimi was just about to get out of college. So it was a good time to move.

Who controls your publishing and who controls Donna’s?

Well I do. I have an attorney Jerry Rosenblatt who manages it and does all the licenses for myself and Donna’s catalog.

Jerry Rosenblatt was the long-time attorney for Donna Summer. He was her attorney during transitions between record labels. Summer acknowledged his contributions in the liner notes of her 1993 compilation album “The Donna Summer Anthology” After her death Rosenblatt continued to represent her estate. His firm, Law Office of Gerald F. Rosenblatt, currently serves as the publishing administrator for the Estate of Donna Summer Sudano.

You no doubt have been watching the big music publishing acquisitions of the last five years. With deals 4 times, 5 times the Net Publisher’s Share (NPS) market multiple numbers. I realize that the publishing you have is also there for your children, but have you been tempted at all to sell the catalogs with what has been going on because the buy-out numbers are astronomical?

It is definitely tempting. Up to this point I have said no. I don’t know if I will always say no. I don’t know.

Did you get back most of your own music publishing?

I got publishing back on Brooklyn Dreams and solo with Donna. I always had 50% of RCA (for “Fugitive Kind”), but I haven’t recovered the other half.

With the advent of the streaming services, and a sharp drop in the physical sale of music releases has there been a drop in earnings from the catalogs?

There might have been for a minute but it certainly picked back up, and it is now better than it has ever been.

There are all more uses of music today. What has changed is that there are many new income streams for music that never existed even 15 years ago. In evaluating Donna and your recording and music publishing catalogs, you just do not only look at traditional income streams including from radio airplay and reproduction rights, but also what new income streams have become available. Those expanded rights revenues, and additional values in copyright exploitation are among the reasons why the revenue would have come back.

Among the new growth drivers that could be expected, in addition to music royalty income streams, are wider rights such as from merchandise, name and likeness, and revenues from interactive streaming services like Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Pandora, and Google, as well as revenue opportunities from a lot of the new media platforms, whether it be in gaming, or social media platforms.

There are more, yes. This is not really about…we are not talking about record sales or even Spotify. But there are a lot more usages of music and the cost for usages have gone up. That is why the sales of these catalogs are so astronomical. It’s real estate, you know. So it’s like any type of property that you own. It’s an intellectual property and over time things continue to go up. I just happen to be the publisher.

Time to dust off old songs and re-pitch them.

Kenny Vance and I just had a song in a film on Netflix that was a Christmas movie called “Carry-On.” Kenny and I and Johnny Gale wrote a song called “Doo Wop Christmas” and they used it in that movie. Then last year there’s this movie “The Apprentice” about the early days of Donald Trump. They used a Brooklyn Dreams’ song “Street Man” in the opening scene of the movie when the young Donald Trump is driving around New York City, and Brooklyn Dreams is singing in the background.

The 1978 Brooklyn Dreams’ ‘Street Man” lyric aptly fits the young Trump—“Big man on his own/So young and so alone/He gives his all just to change the world.”

Do you have any advice to offer for those artists and songwriters growing older but who still control the rights to their masters and/or music publishing? For what to do with what they own, and to consider its potential? As you well know copyright infringement is rampant with the internet which is a big concern now.

You have got to be diligent and protect what’s yours. I always say that there are a million battles that you could fight. Some battles are worth fighting, and some aren’t, and you have to pick and choose. Like the Kanye situation was one battle that I knew I had to fight.

Kanye ‘Ye’ West and the estate of Donna Summer settled a 2024 copyright infringement lawsuit regarding West’s song “Good (Don’t Die)” on his album “Vultures 1,” a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. The lawsuit alleged that West used a sample or interpolation of Donna Summer’s 1977 hit “I Feel Love” without permission after the estate denied his initial request for clearance. The case was dismissed in June 2024, though the settlement terms were not made public. “Good (Don’t Die)” included a re-recorded melody and altered lyrics from Summer’s “I Feel Love,” which the lawsuit claimed was used “shamelessly” without permission. The Kanye track remain unavailable on official streaming platforms.

Kanye West sought to sample “I Feel Love” but you refused to license it. Then his song “Good (Don’t Die)” on his album “Vultures 1,” a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign comes out. Kanye changed the lyric, and had someone sing the same melody reworded to, “Ooh, I’m alive I’m alive I’m alive I’m alive.”

The issue is once it’s out, it’s out.

That was a slap to you on a personal level. Kanye asked to use the music, you told him no, and he went ahead and used it. Kanye’s people sent you an mp3 and you decided, “No, this is not a good fit,” and you said no. Then the question was asked, “How much do you want?” Your answer was, “It’s not about the money. It’s just not a good fit.”

“This lawsuit is about more than defendants’ mere failure to pay the appropriate licensing fee for using another’s musical property,” read the original lawsuit. “It is also about the rights of artists to decide how their works are used and presented to the public, and the need to prevent anyone from simply stealing creative works when they cannot secure the right to use them legally.”

So you brought a lawsuit full well knowing that Kanye West has faced multiple copyright lawsuits accusing him of sampling without permission.

And that is exactly why I had to fight that fight. Other situations you can look the other way sometimes, but that one I had to fight. You do what you have to do. The thing is I can financially afford to fight. There are a lot of people that can’t afford the fight. So they get taken advantage of and it is unfortunate. That was really the other reason why I felt I had to fight that fight because you know what these people get away with this stuff all of the time. People can’t afford to fight it.

This year Alice Merton sued Kanye West claiming he sampled her song “Blindside” without permission for “Gun to My Head,” after she denied his request. Marshall Jefferson also sued this year alleging his 1986 song “Move Your Body” was sampled 22 times in the track “Flowers” on the album “Donda 2.” The GRC Trust filed a lawsuit also his year claiming a sample from Sam Dees’ song “Just Out of My Reach” was used in the “Donda 2” track “Lord, Life Me Up.” A suit from Artist Revenue Advocates last year was filed on behalf of DJ Khalil, Sam Barsh, Dan Seef and Josh Mease for using their work on “Donda” tracks “Moon” and “Hurricane” in 2021 which they claimed was done without approval.

And so you felt a responsibility?

First of all, for Donna, and the respect that was denied, but also for those people who can’t fight back; and I can fight back so I fought back. It was a combination of all those elements that made me do it.

Over the years you have created a body of impressive solo work.

It is interesting because when Donna passed away (in 2012), I kind of had to realign myself and figure out what do I do with myself? Who am I?

In essence you lost your muse, and your creative vehicle as well.

Yeah, I lost my partner. Thank God that I was able to write because I was able to just go there, and put it all into song. I put out a record called “With Angels on a Carousel “(2014) and that was the first album that I did in this (most recent) bunch of albums. I think I put out something like 6 albums in the past 10 years or something.

Your 2016 song “Neighborhood of My Dreams” from “With Angels On A Carousel” has powerful personalized lyrics describing the emotional and psychological distress associated with self-torment: “I’m living with an angel on my shoulder and the cross of my reality/On the corner of somewhere and tomorrow/A land of in between/In the neighborhood of my dreams/That’s where you’ll find me/People say I hope you’re well/My response is, ‘As far as I can tell/Still learning well that life’s about surrender.”

Suddenly I was in a new situation. I didn’t have Donna to write for anymore. I was at the age where I’m not gonna put another group together. Instead, maybe, I could be the singer/songwriter that I didn’t take the opportunity to be before. Out of the deep hurt of the situation, I felt challenged to continue to be an artist. That’s an essential element, to continue to be challenged, to be forced to go to other places, to feel other things, to know you’re not stagnating.

You also have solid management with Cindy da Silva and Chris Tuthill of The Rocks Management.

I know Cindy who also manages recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Zombies as well as Colin Blunstone’s solo career, singer/songwriters and visual artists Terry Quirk and Vivienne Boucherat. As a result you have toured with the Zombies, and recorded and toured with Hollis Brown.

Cindy manages me, yes. Anything that comes by. Any license that comes up, I have to approve it. So that’s what we do.

What is most interesting about you is that you singularly make music. That’s what you do under any circumstance. You will be making music in the last few days of your life.

Well, we’ll see. I already look forward to that phase of my life, but I hope it doesn’t rob me of my escape.

I started this solo thing from a very stripped-down acoustic guitar thing. This phase started with the notion of loss; that’s what these original songs started coming out of, and I just wanted them to be songs that I could perform by myself. Now I’ve worked up to a fuller, more of a contemporary type of production. It still starts with a song I could sing just with my guitar, and then we produced it afterwards, so maybe that’s why it’s connecting more than what I’ve done before.

I’ve always written from a place of personal experience and thoughts and emotions, and how I assimilate them and process them is what comes out in a song. But some of these songs definitely deal with people of a certain age and what thoughts, emotions, responses and new things you have to encounter. In every phase of your life, you’re navigating some experience, and when you’re my age (77), you’re navigating a different set of emotions and look at life through a different perspective. That’s a very real part of life.”

During the COVID period, you released three EPs.

Yeah, yeah. I have been pretty prolific. But my motto is “Keep living, keep writing.” So as long as you keep engaged, you keep listening to people that you connect with, and with humanity, I think you will have something to write about.

All my solo albums are on Purple Heart except for the first “Fugitive Kind” on RCA. I’ve been trying lately to contact somebody who knows anything about this record to get it up on streaming but no one is claiming ownership … it’s been a dead end.

Does it surprise you that “Talkin’ Ugly Truth, Tellin’ Pretty Lies” released last year is your 9th album?

Oh yeah. I just do my best to write songs,” “but I think the thing about this record is I’m working with a producer Ken Lewis.

Without question it is the best album you have ever recorded.

Well good, thank you. Like I say keep getting better, keep trying to refine what we do, Keep creating magic and connecting with people. That’s what it’s about for me.

You have a way with melodies more than most other songwriters. It is said that melody has been forgotten in contemporary music. Your melodies and lyrics akin to the detailed quality work of Paul Simon.

I’m working, and I continue to work hard to get better and to continue to refine what I do. It’s interesting there’s a convention called The Durango held both in Ventura, California, and Colorado. They bring together singer/songwriters and music supervisors and A&R people. Then they have a show. On the closing night of the show convention I played but I go to all of these little sessions listening to all of these music supervisors. A&R people and songwriters talk, trying to learn stuff. I got a new interesting bit of information, and it is something that I will incorporate. I asked this A&R person who I heard speak, and that I knew she knew what she was talking about. I said, “So what separates a singer/songwriter from the 1970s and 1980s to a singer/songwriter now?” Her answer to me was, “cadence.” And I went, “Oh.”

So you spoke about my melodies and things like that. In some ways melody… I still think that there is still melody in music. There’s still plenty of melody. But it’s like melodies have changed or melodies are evolving or there are different elements of melodies that are in vogue now. I think that is what her point to me was when she said, “cadence.” There is a different cadence in the the modern melody that is different from when I came up. It’s not a big difference, but it’s a subtle difference. Like another little thing that I will say to myself now as I go forward in writing songs, “What can I do with the cadence here? Is there a different kind of cadence?” Because we all are who we are and become comfortable in what we are doing and how we do it, but you have to keep push the envelopes and continue to learn.

The change in cadence in music—such as chord progressions that mark the end of a musical phrase, section, or piece, functioning like punctuation in a sentence—significantly shifted in the ’70s and ’80as record producers began to rely on machines to set rhythm tracks

Yeah.

As well, many singers became very mannered with their vocals.

Right, yeah. There was that time of vocal gymnastics for sure.

I sent your power song “Two Bleeding Hearts” onto a singer I know to possibly cover.

Ah good, thank you. That was a lot of fun too to do that song with Valerie Simpson.

(After having recorded unsuccessfully as a duo on the Glover, Verve and ABC labels, the husband and wife team of Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson joined an aspiring solo artist and former member of the Ikettes, Joshie Jospehine Armstead at the Scepter/Wand label, where their compositions were recorded by Ronnie Milsap, Maxine Brown, the Shirelles, Chuck Jackson, Chad Allen & The Expressions (later renamed the Guess Who), and Ray Charles.

In 1966, Ashford and Simpson joined Motown as a songwriting and production team, where their best-known songs included “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “You’re All I Need to Get By”, “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing”, and “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand),” all mega hits.)

Valerie’s 1971 Motown Record debut album “Exposed” which had liner notes by Diana Ross–“The only word for this album is fantastic!”–is one of the finest R&B recordings ever.

I don’t think I know that. She’s great. Valerie is great. A great songwriter, a great singer, a great pianist. “Two Bleeding Hearts” is just me on acoustic guitar, Valerie on piano, a bass and a drum and two voices. I kept it really simple, clean and she plays beautifully and sings beautifully.

I can listen to your recordings and tell what stage you are in your life.

That is what my mother used to say. she said, “I always know what is going on with Bruce. I just have to go and listen to his songs.”

Well how about “It’s Her Wedding Day” from your third solo record, “Life and the Romantic,” released in 2009. It has to be about Amanda. Footage from her wedding to her Johnnyswim bandmate Abner Ramirez was included in the song’s music video.

The interesting thing about that song is that I wrote it for Brooklyn’s wedding and by the time that song got recorded, and it was ready to come out, Amanda had just been married and I had the footage of Amanda’s wedding so I put it on the video. So Amanda gets all of the credit for it but it was actually written for Brooklyn’s wedding.

You also wrote the song “The Amazing Amanda Grace” on the album that was partly recorded at your home studio in Nashville.

I did. The story of that is that Donna had done a song called “Mimi’s Song” and then on a later album she had done a song called “Brooklyn.” So Amanda was the only one that didn’t have a song written for her. From time to time she would say “Nobody ever wrote a song for me.” So I wrote that one for her. It describes Amanda really, really well.

Like her older sisters, Amanda also pursued a creative career with the folk duo Johnnyswim with her former husband Abner Ramirez which performed on the track “Morning Song.” In February Johnnyswim. released the album “When the War is Over” which was expanded with five additional tracks in October.

It’s a really great record. They tour all around the States.

And Mimi is singing background on another song on my album “Love Is Sacrifice.”

Married in 1995 to Richard “Rick” Dohler, Mimi—a jewelry designer–was born Natalia Pia Melanie Sommer, to Donna Summer and her first husband, actor Helmuth Sommer. The two married in 1973 and divorced in 1976.

The period after Donna passed away you had to focus on her legacy in many ways. That included the “Donna Summer Musical” on Broadway to the HBO Special “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” that Brooklyn co-directed with Roger Ross Williams.

Roger Ross Williams is the first African American director to win an Academy Award with his short film “Music by Prudence” which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film in 2009, and won three Emmy Awards in 2018, including the award for Best Documentary.

Oh yes, Roger is great.

Brooklyn, married to Mike McGlaflin since 2006, has built a successful career in acting, directing and producing. ”She has described co-directing the “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” project as “one of the greatest experiences of my life up until this point.”

It is not your typical greatest hits-type of documentary. It is deeply personalized look at Donna through the eyes your daughter and family. It is a complicated film because emphasizing that Donna was an extraordinary artist on multiple levels. Complicated too. That she had a great sense of not only her craft, but she was an amazing painter, and designer–she designed her stage outfits. She was also genuinely funny.

Did any shocks surface for Brooklyn in co-directing the film?

Well, she digested it slowly over a period of time. We weren’t a family that had a lot of secrets between each other. As the kids got older and entered adulthood we told them. They knew who we were. We told them the mistakes that we had made and they were aware of the challenges that we had.

You treated them as adults.

Yeah, and it is part of them learning. They are learning by our mistakes as well and also understanding that they are allowed to make mistakes nobody is perfect. So yeah I think in the documentary Brooklyn had a really clear vision of how she wanted to present it. Roger was in complete unison with her, and they worked together beautifully and they created I think a very poignant movie on a lot of levels. You got to see the humanity of Donna as well as the great artistry. I just saying some of the struggles that she was personally dealing with that were coming through her life and how it inspired her. You know all of these things.

There’s a lot of home footage used. The family most certainly over the years shot a lot of film at home.

Well yeah. That was also part of the truisms that Donna from a very early…her own time was somebody who was into filming. A lot of what you saw there was Donna filming herself. So yeah we are very proud of the documentary. A lot of people have seen it and I hope more and more people will watch it. As you said it is all part of us as a family working to maintain and grow Donna’s legacy. She was one of the greatest of all time. She deserves it. We love her. She was a great wife. She was a great mother. She was a great singer. She was a great songwriter. She was a great human being. Funny and compassionate and just a special person. We, as a family grandchildren included, respect her and will continue to our part to keep her into the strategist of humanity.

You are on the phone talking to me from Italy?

I am, right now. I live in Italy half of the year. I’m in Milan. I’m with my (Italian) wife Francesca. She’s a gallerist. She has an art gallery called Kaufmann Repetto (a contemporary art gallery established in 2000 with venues in Milan and New York).

Showcasing many great contemporary artists.

It has been a treat for me to come in contact with the artists, and the art world. Being part of the music world I was never really familiar with the art world. Being with Francesca I have come in contact with so many great visual artists and just inspiring people who have reignited my own sense of passion and commitment to my own art. Along the way it is always good to have my own sense of passion and commitment to my art. Along the way it is always good to have a little bit of juice to be reminded of what your call is as an artist and the sacrifice and the work that it takes to make great art. So that is how some of the artists in fact there’s a song on the new album called “Cardboard World” which was inspired by one of Francesca’s artists, Andrea Bowers. She is a great artist and activist.

For over three decades, in fact, (American) Andrea Bowers has made art across a variety of mediums, from video to colored pencil to installation art, combining an artistic practice with activism and advocacy while speaking to deeply entrenched social and political inequities.

She just does great work.

We grew up in the shadow of Brill Building pop and R&B. With your history, a kid growing up in the ‘50s and ’60s in Brooklyn, you aspiring to be a Brill Building songwriter like Carole King, Neil Diamond, and Leiber & Stoller. Songwriters who influenced a generation as you have along with Donna.

We are blessed. We came up at the right time to do what we did.

What is the next thing on the Summer estate plans?

We’re exploring numerous different opportunities as it applies to Donna in relation to biopic or limited series. No decision has been made yet. The next project for Purple Heart will be the release in February of a new album, which is called “Sketchbook.” It will contain the sketches of songs that I’ve previously released along with sketches of songs to be released. In other words these are not the final and full productions of these songs. It’s merely the sketch that I lay out to build and create the final master from.

