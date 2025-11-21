Man Who Grabbed Ariana Grande At Movie Faces Jail

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — An Australian man is facing nine days in jail after grabbing Ariana Grande at a movie premiere in Singapore.

Johnson Wen, 26, was found guilty of being a public nuisance following the incident, which occurred at the Asian premiere of Grande’s film Wicked: For Good.

Videos circulating on social media showed Wen bypassing security barriers to grab Grande’s shoulder. Grande appeared shocked, and her co-star Cynthia Erivo helped free her from Wen’s grasp before security escorted him out.

Wen made a second attempt to breach the barriers but was stopped by event security.

Police in Singapore subsequently arrested Wen and charged him with creating a public nuisance.

Wen has previously shared videos of himself disrupting events featuring stars such as The Weeknd and Katy Perry, according to the BBC.