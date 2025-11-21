Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts Head To The UK And Europe In The Summer Of 2026

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts announced plans for the next legs of their Love Earth World Tour, which heads to the UK an Europe in the summer of 2026.

The tour kicks off at Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 19th and includes headlining concerts and festival appearances across France, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland before wrapping in Codroipo, Italy on July 16.

The Chrome Hearts are: Spooner Oldham (keys), Micah Nelson (guitar, vocal), Corey McCormick . (bass, vocal), and Anthony LoGerfo (drums) and Neil Young (vocals, guitar, piano).

Elvis Costello and the Imposters are lined up to provide support on select dates.

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts – LOVE EARTH TOUR 2026

Jun 19 – Manchester, England @ Heaton Park ^

Jun 22 – Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes ^

Jun 24 – Nancy, France @ Nancy Open Air ^

Jun 27 – Chelmsford, England @ State Fayre, Hylands Park ^

Jun 29 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park ^

Jul 01 – Cork, Ireland @ Virgin Media Park ^

Jul 03 – Oxfordshire, England @ Blenheim Palace Festival ^

Jul 05 – Cardiff, Wales @ Blackweir Fields ^ Jul 08 – Weert, The Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord ^

Jul 10 – Zottegem, Belgium @ Rock Zottegem

Jul 12 – Locarno, Switzerland @ Moon+Stars, Piazza Grande

Jul 14 – Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival, Mura Storiche

Jul 16 – Codroipo – Udine, Italy @ Villa Manin