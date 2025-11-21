Pete Davidson Brings Comedy To Norwalk’s District Music Hall This December

NORWALK, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Comedy fans, mark your calendars! Premier Concerts and Manic Presents are bringing Pete Davidson to District Music Hall in Norwalk, Connecticut on Friday, December 5, 2025. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the show kicks off at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 21 at 10 AM HERE. The event is all ages, so everyone can join in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Davidson, a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, has become one of the most recognizable names in comedy. He recently wrapped filming How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch for Amazon MGM Studios, slated for release in September 2026. He’s also the creator, executive producer, writer, and star of Bupkis, the critically acclaimed Peacock series inspired by his own life.

From 2014 to 2022, Davidson was a standout cast member on Saturday Night Live, earning viral fame with his “Weekend Update” segments and original music videos. His comedy specials, including Turbo Fonzarelli (2023) and Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (2020), cemented his reputation as one of the sharpest voices in stand-up. Davidson has been honored on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Time’s 100 Most Influential People lists.

On the big screen, Davidson co-wrote and starred in The King of Staten Island and appeared in hits like Dumb Money, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Suicide Squad, and Bodies Bodies Bodies. He also stars opposite Eddie Murphy in Amazon’s heist film The Pick Up.

Don’t miss your chance to see Davidson live—grab your tickets early because this show is sure to sell out!