Slipknot Strikes A Catalog Deal With Habourview Equity Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Harbourview Equity Partners, a private equity fund focused on investments in entertainment, media, music, and sports, announced it has acquired a majority stake in the catalog of metal icons Slipknot.

The deal, which was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter, includes both publishing and recorded royalties but, according to Music Business Worldwide, does not include the band’s future releases.

“After 25 years of taking the on the music business, we find ourselves with a partner that is willing to sign into continuing what Slipknot started. Only they wanted to go even bigger. Get Ready. Hail the knot,” added Mr. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, co-founding member of Slipknot.

“Slipknot’s music has redefined heavy metal and created a global cultural phenomonon. Their catalog is a testament to their influence, passiong and induring artistry within their genre,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder & CEO of Harbourview Equity Partners.

“The enduring and relevant proof points with Slipknot remain core to our investing thessis, and Harbourview is honored to help preserve and amplify the group’s work for decades and generations to come,” Clarke added.

With backing from private equity giants such as KKR, the partnership with Slipknot is the latest catalog deal for Harbourview. Past deals include acquisitions from jazz legend George Benson, publishing / recorded rights for Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo; Christine McVie’s share of Fleetwood Mac royalties, and Kelly Clarkson, among others.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.