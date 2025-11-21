Tape Room Music Signs Country Artist Connor Hicks

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Tape Room Music has signed Kentucky-born country artist Connor Hicks in an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue growing into the artist I’ve always wanted to be,” shares Hicks. “My goal has always been to create music that feels real, and I’m thrilled to do that alongside a team like Tape Room that is truly the best of the best. All glory to the man upstairs.”

“From our first meeting with Connor, we knew we wanted to be a part of his journey as an artist,” shares Tape Room Music President Blain Rhodes. “We are so excited to welcome him to the Tape Room family and help him bring his music to the world.”

With a growing catalog of original music, including his latest release Lonely Season, and a steadily expanding fan base, Hicks is a rising voice in modern country. Capturing the spirit of small-town life, enduring love and the defining moments that leave a lasting mark with his songwriting, his voice carries the warmth and authenticity of his roots, shaped by the bluegrass heart of Kentucky and a lifelong passion for country music. Drawing inspiration from artists like Brett Eldredge and the Zac Brown Band, his sound is grounded in tradition, yet unmistakably his own.