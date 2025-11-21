The Dust-to-Digital Foundation And UC Santa Barbara Make More Than 5000 Historic Audio Recordings Available To The Public

SANTA BARBARA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The Dust-to-Digital Foundation, an organization dedicated to preserving America’s audio past, announced a new partnership with the University of California, Santa Barbara to make thousands of historic recordings freely accessible to the public through the Discography of American Historical Recordings (DAHR).

DAHR, a public-access database documenting recordings from the 78 rpm era, provides streaming audio along with detailed artist and label information for sound recordings, making it a useful resource for both scholars and music fans.

To date, approximately 5,000 sound recordings, many from private collections, have been added through the parnterhsip betweeen Dust-to-Digital and UC Santa Barbara, constituting about 10% of the total archive. Additional recordings will continue to be added after restoration and digitization, some which will be available in a digital format for the first time.

“These recordings, especially like the Lane Hardin, where there’s two or three known copies — like a Van Gogh painting or something — [they] could disappear into a private collection for the next 50 or 60 years and nobody would be able to hear that copy again,” David Suebert, curator of the Performing Arts Collection at the UCSB Library told the LAist.