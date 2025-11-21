Ukraine’s Newly Launched Trade Group SPILNA Joins IMPALA

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Following its Annual General Meeting in Zagreb, IMPALA, the Independent Music Publishers and Labels Association, announced the addition of the Ukrainian trade association SPILNA.

The recently founded SPILNA joins IMPALA as part of a capacity-building initiative for new member associations, providing support through tailored advice, counselling, workshops, and the dissemination of information about IMPALA’s work.

The initiative is co-funded by the European Union through the cultural network programme announced earlier this year. SPILNA is the second organization to participate, following Bulgaria’s ANMIP, which launched in 2023.

SPILNA’s founding members are:

BEST MUSIC LLC POMITNI LLC BLACK BEATS LLC ENKO LTD Africa Records Foxlab LLC Papa Music LLC MULTIPRODUCTION LLC Melaya Music MONATIK CORPORATION LLC

“It’s great that our new members are able to participate in this new scheme, co-funded by the EU. They will provide key services in their country for IMPALA, which means new members like Bulgaria and Ukraine can be joined up and active with the rest of Europe. Ukraine’s independent music community has shown remarkable resilience and creativity, and their services under this scheme will take their place alongside fellow associations,” stated Dario Draštata, Chair of IMPALA, President of RUNDA Adria, and Executive Director of Dallas Records.

“We are very grateful to the Board for approving the membership of Ukrainian music association SPILNA in IMPALA. We are excited to become part of a community that unites professionals who share our dedication to music, creativity, and the development of the industry. This partnership opens new opportunities for us to provide key services in Ukraine, collaborate in Europe and internationally, exchange knowledge and best practices, and participate in initiatives that will strengthen and develop our music market, while giving IMPALA’s projects the visibility they deserve with our members,” added Iryna Gorova, Founder and CEO of Ukrainian label Pomitni, a founding member of SPILNA.