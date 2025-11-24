Guns N’ Roses Announce International Stadium Tour For 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful international run in 2025, the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses announced plans to hit the road once again in the Spring and Summer of 2026.

The announced tour plans include shows in Mexico and Brazil before Gn’R returns to Europe and the U.S. for an arena and stadium run. The schedule kicks off at Mexico’s Tecate Pa’l Norte on March 28th and is currently scheduled to concluded on Spetember 10th when the band performs at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The tour also includes a performance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, marking the band’s first return to the historic venue in more than 30 years.

In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans, including premium tickets, behind the scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition merch & more.

2026 TOUR DATES

March

Sat, Mar 28 — Monterrey, Mexico — Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April

Wed, Apr 1 — Porto Alegre, Brazil — Estádio Beira Rio

Sat, Apr 4 — São Paulo, Brazil — Monsters of Rock*

Tue, Apr 7 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil — Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

Fri, Apr 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Engenhão

Sun, Apr 12 — Vitoria, Brazil — Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

Wed, Apr 15 — Salvador, Brazil — Arena Fonte Nova

Sat, Apr 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil — Arena Castelão

Tue, Apr 21 — São Luiz, Brazil — Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

Sat, Apr 25 — Belém do Pará, Brazil — Estádio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”

May

Tue, May 5 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Hollywood

Thu, May 7 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville Festival*

June

Thu, Jun 4 — Gliwice, Poland — PreZero Arena Gliwice

Sat, Jun 6 — Gliwice, Poland — PreZero Arena Gliwice

Wed, Jun 10 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Fri–Sun, Jun 12–14 — Donington, UK — Download Festival*

Thu, Jun 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

Sat, Jun 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

Tue, Jun 23 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena

Thu, Jun 25 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena

Sun, Jun 28 — Antwerp, Belgium — AFAS Dome

July

Wed, Jul 1 — Paris, France — Accor Arena

Fri, Jul 3 — Paris, France — Accor Arena

Thu, Jul 23 — Raleigh, NC — Carter–Finley Stadium

Sun, Jul 26 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed, Jul 29 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August

Sat, Aug 1 — Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium

Wed, Aug 5 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Sat, Aug 8 — Shakopee, MN — Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Wed, Aug 12 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Sun, Aug 16 — St. Louis, MO — Busch Stadium

Wed, Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 22 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Wed, Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Commonwealth Stadium

Sat, Aug 29 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

September

Wed, Sep 2 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium

Sat, Sep 5 — Pasadena, CA — Rose Bowl

Wed, Sep 9 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field

Sat, Sep 12 — Ridgedale, MO — Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Wed, Sep 16 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome

Sat, Sep 19 — Atlanta, GA — Truist Park