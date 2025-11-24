Guns N’ Roses Announce International Stadium Tour For 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful international run in 2025, the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses announced plans to hit the road once again in the Spring and Summer of 2026.
The announced tour plans include shows in Mexico and Brazil before Gn’R returns to Europe and the U.S. for an arena and stadium run. The schedule kicks off at Mexico’s Tecate Pa’l Norte on March 28th and is currently scheduled to concluded on Spetember 10th when the band performs at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The tour also includes a performance at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, marking the band’s first return to the historic venue in more than 30 years.
In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans, including premium tickets, behind the scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition merch & more.
2026 TOUR DATES
March
Sat, Mar 28 — Monterrey, Mexico — Tecate Pa’l Norte*
April
Wed, Apr 1 — Porto Alegre, Brazil — Estádio Beira Rio
Sat, Apr 4 — São Paulo, Brazil — Monsters of Rock*
Tue, Apr 7 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil — Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
Fri, Apr 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Engenhão
Sun, Apr 12 — Vitoria, Brazil — Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
Wed, Apr 15 — Salvador, Brazil — Arena Fonte Nova
Sat, Apr 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil — Arena Castelão
Tue, Apr 21 — São Luiz, Brazil — Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
Sat, Apr 25 — Belém do Pará, Brazil — Estádio Olímpico do Pará “Mangueirão”
May
Tue, May 5 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Hollywood
Thu, May 7 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville Festival*
June
Thu, Jun 4 — Gliwice, Poland — PreZero Arena Gliwice
Sat, Jun 6 — Gliwice, Poland — PreZero Arena Gliwice
Wed, Jun 10 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
Fri–Sun, Jun 12–14 — Donington, UK — Download Festival*
Thu, Jun 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
Sat, Jun 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
Tue, Jun 23 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena
Thu, Jun 25 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena
Sun, Jun 28 — Antwerp, Belgium — AFAS Dome
July
Wed, Jul 1 — Paris, France — Accor Arena
Fri, Jul 3 — Paris, France — Accor Arena
Thu, Jul 23 — Raleigh, NC — Carter–Finley Stadium
Sun, Jul 26 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed, Jul 29 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August
Sat, Aug 1 — Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium
Wed, Aug 5 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Sat, Aug 8 — Shakopee, MN — Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Wed, Aug 12 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Sun, Aug 16 — St. Louis, MO — Busch Stadium
Wed, Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater
Sat, Aug 22 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Wed, Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Commonwealth Stadium
Sat, Aug 29 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place
September
Wed, Sep 2 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium
Sat, Sep 5 — Pasadena, CA — Rose Bowl
Wed, Sep 9 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field
Sat, Sep 12 — Ridgedale, MO — Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Wed, Sep 16 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome
Sat, Sep 19 — Atlanta, GA — Truist Park