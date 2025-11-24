John Paycheck Signs With TKO

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — John Paycheck, the country singer-songwriter and son of country legend Johnny Paycheck, has signed for representation with the independent boutique booking agency The Kirby Organization.

“As TKO continues to expand our footprint within the country genre, we are extremely excited for John Paycheck to join our exceptional talent roster,” said Michael Kelley. “With his passion for keeping the traditional sound alive, coupled with his family’s legacy in the format, we are excited for what the future holds.”

Paycheck joins the roster at TKO’s Nashville division, overseen by veteran agent Michael Kelley, who will focus on creating touring opportunities for 2026.

Paycheck’s most recent run, 2025’s More Days Ahead Tour, saw the rising country star perform songs from his first two albums, We All Have a Story and 2024’s More Days Behind, along with cuts from his father’s extensive catalog, in more than 10 states across the U.S.

Paycheck is currently in the studio working on a new album, which is expected sometime in 2026.