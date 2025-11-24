Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Dead At 81

KINGSTON, JAMAICA (CelebrityAccess) – Jimmy Cliff, the Jamaican singer, songwriter and actor who helped transform reggae from a local sound into a global phenomenon, has died at the age of 81. His wife, Latifa Chambers, confirmed in a heartfelt statement that Cliff passed away on November 24, 2025, following a seizure and subsequent pneumonia. The announcement, shared on his official social media accounts, was also signed by their children, Lilty and Aken.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists, and coworkers who have shared his journey with him” the statement read.

Born James Chambers on July 30, 1944, in Somerton, Jamaica, Cliff started singing as a teenager. At 14, he had his first hit song, “Hurricane Hattie”. This was the beginning of a career that lasted more than 60 years.

Cliff became known worldwide after starring in the 1972 movie The Harder They Come. The film and its soundtrack introduced reggae to millions of people outside Jamaica. Songs like “You Can Get It If You Really Want” and “Many Rivers to Cross” became classics.

Over the years, Cliff released more than 30 albums and toured the globe. His best-known songs include “Wonderful World”, “Beautiful People”, “Reggae Night”, and his version of “I Can See Clearly Now”, which appeared in the movie Cool Runnings.

He won two Grammy Awards, was added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, and received Jamaica’s highest honor for the arts, the Order of Merit. Cliff worked with stars like Paul Simon and Annie Lennox, and his protest song Vietnam was praised by Bob Dylan as one of the best ever written.

Cliff was not only a musician but also a voice for hope and justice. Jamaica’s Prime Minister called him “a true cultural giant.”

