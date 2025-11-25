Barry Manilow Announces Return Of The Manilow Music Teacher Award

TAMPA, FL (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY, TONY, and EMMY Award-winning music icon Barry Manilow has announced the return of the Manilow Music Teacher Award, which will celebrate an outstanding music educator in Tampa, Florida during his upcoming farewell performance at Benchmark International Arena on January 8, 2026.

Created through the Manilow Music Project, a program of the Manilow Fund, the Manilow Music Teacher Award honors educators whose passion and dedication help bring music to life for their students. In each tour market, including Tampa, the teacher receiving the most online votes will be recognized live onstage during Manilow’s concert and will receive a total prize of $10,000 — a $5,000 cash award and $5,000 for classroom instrument purchases.

Nominees for the Manilow Music Teacher Award have been unveiled and voting is now open. Community members, students, and families are encouraged to support their favorite local music teacher by casting a vote HERE. Voting closes on December 15th, with the winner announcement to follow later in December.

“While Barry continues his extraordinary career with arena shows this spring and summer, he has chosen to share the spotlight with those he believes truly deserve it: music educators,” said Matt Parrish, President of the Manilow Fund.

In addition to celebrating the Manilow Music Teacher Award winner from Tampa during the show, audiences can expect an unforgettable evening as Manilow performs his greatest hits, including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).” With his signature showmanship and timeless catalog, the performance at Benchmark International Arena will be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration with one of music’s most legendary performers.

Barry Manilow 2026 Tour Dates

The Last Sunrise Show – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena on January 6

The Last Orlando Show – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center on January 7

The Last Tampa Show – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena on January 8

The Last Estero Show – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena on January 10 & 11

The Last Jacksonville Show – Jacksonville, FL @VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on January 12

The Last Charleston Show – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum on January 14

The Last Greensboro Show – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum on January 15

The Last Duluth Show – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena on January 16

The Last Columbus Show – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena on January 18