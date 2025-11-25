Dreamcatcher Artists Partners With ONErpm For Tenille Arts Album

NASVHILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Dreamcatcher Artists has inked a deal with ONErpm for Tenille Arts’ next album, it was announced today by Dreamcatcher Entertainment Group CEO Powell Hedley. The first single, “Don’t Ruin Flowers,” will be a major priority for the new partnership. Coming off of a world tour, where she opened for Luke Bryan, Walker Hayes and her own headline tour backed by AEG in the UK, Tenille has been writing for her next project. The full-length album announcement is planned for summer 2026.

“Emmanuel Zunz and his Team at ONErpm have been passionate about Tenille for several years,” said Hedley. “They stepped up in a profound manner—clearly showing that they understand what it takes to make a meaningful impact for Tenille on a global scale. We are committed to ensuring we have the tools and team necessary so that our artists’ dreams are met. We are grateful to our investors, our team and ONErpm for making this exciting moment possible. Onward and Upward!”

Her “Somebody Like That” single made history as the first – and still the only – #1 Country song written, produced and performed by all females. She brings forward a double platinum record, two gold records and has amassed nearly one billion global streams. Having recently concluded a world tour supporting Luke Bryan, Walker Hayes and a headline tour promoted by AEG, she’s ready for the next chapter.