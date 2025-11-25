Knitting Factory Management Signs Laura Anglade

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Knitting Factory Management (KFM), the management arm of Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE), has signed jazz chanteuse Laura Anglade.

Anglade is represented by Knitting Factory Management’s Aaron Johnson, whose other clients include The Coup, Ghost-Note, Marinero and Saul Williams. Johnson says, “Laura is such a special artist. The connection she makes with her audience is very personal. She’s a great singer yes, but also a wonderful storyteller, and I’m excited to have her join the roster.”

Brooklyn-based Jazz chanteuse Anglade is originally from the south of France, though she grew up in the US and spent several years living in Canada. Her performances are a reflection of her roots: rich in simplicity, an appreciation for the past and finding wonder in ordinary moments. Anglade brings clarity and depth to interpretations shaped by the legendary voices of Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Shirley Horn, Carmen McRae, Michel Legrand and Barbra Streisand, among others. Her 2022 release Venez Donc Chez Moi earned a Juno nomination and in 2023 she was awarded the Prix Opus for Jazz Concert of the Year.

An international touring artist, Anglade has headlined jazz festivals across the US, Canada, Mexico, UK and Europe, captivating audiences through her storytelling. Her conversational style bridges the gap between singer and listener, making each performance intimate and personal. Her artistry has brought her to renowned stages including Paris L’ Olympia, London’s Royal Festival Hall, New York’s Town Hall; she’s a regular at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. She has also toured in support of acclaimed artists like Melody Gardot and Gregory Porter.

Anglade’s third album, Get Out of Town (Nettwerk Music Group), was released this past May to tremendous praise, and she has since seen her audience grow exponentially. She was featured on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show Me Music” series, where she performed her version of the beloved Rodgers & Hart standard, “Manhattan.” She continues to tour and will be performing in January 2026 at Winter Jazz Fest in New York City.

Anglade just signed with Alycia Mack at International Music Network for worldwide booking, and is signed to the Nettwerk Music Group.

Her winter tour schedule is below:

December 2, 2025 – Upcycle Piano Craft – Kansas City, MO, USA

December 3, 2025 – Blue Strawberry club – St. Louis, MO, USA

December 4, 2025 – Crystal Bridges Museum of Art – Bentonville, AR, USA

*December 5, 2025 – date in Hot springs Arkansas TBD

December 6, 2025 – American Gothic Performing Arts – Ottumwa, IA, USA

December 7, 2025 – Davenport Museum – Davenport, IA, USA

December 9, 2025 – Concert in Omaha, Nebraska, USA

December 13, 2025 – Spencertown Academy Arts Center – Spencertown, NY, USA

January 9, 2026 – Winter Jazz Fest Marathon @ Zinc Bar, New York, NY, USA

January 28, 2026 – Zinc Bar, New York, NY, USA

March 19, 2026 – Lustre Pearl Foundation – Houston, TX, USA

March 20, 2026 – Arcadia Live – Kerrville, TX, USA

March 21, 2026 – Monks Jazz Club – Austin, TX, USA

March 22, 2026 – Tyler, TX, USA